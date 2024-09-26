Team Completes Blast Investigations Course at Kanyonyo

The Deputy Director of the Investigations Bureau at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Paul Wachira presided over the closing ceremony of the Post Blast Investigations Course at the National Police Border Police Training Campus, Kanyonyo.

The intensive two-week training course brought together officers from the Bomb Disposal Unit and Crime Scene Investigations, drawn from all regions.

The course equipped them with comprehensive knowledge of tactics, techniques, and competencies to assess threats, manage bomb scenes, conduct searches for explosives, dispose of hazardous materials and unexploded ordinances, as well as provide expert opinions in court.

In his address, Wachira, representing the Director of DCI, Mohamed Amin, highlighted that this course stands as one of the exemplary classes trained under the Anti-Terrorism Assistance (ATA) Program. He emphasized that the success of the program was a result of the commitment and resilience of the participants and their trainers.

He stressed the importance of striving for excellence, stating, “Remember, good is never enough. All of you must aim to be the best in what you do. A bomb squad is only as strong as its weakest member. This understanding is fundamental to such critical training and underpins our proactive and persistent suppression of enemy forces.”

Amin acknowledged Michael Solis, the ATA Program Manager, for his significant role in the planning and success of the training, which was sponsored by the US Embassy.

He noted that Solis’s efforts have resulted in the production of bomb experts who are among the most highly trained in the world.

The event was graced by the presence of the Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program Manager, Solis, the Commandant of the Border Police Training Campus, Isaac Alimaa, Deputy Commandant Kiplang’at Chirchir, the Officer in Charge of Crime Scene Investigations, Isaiah Ng’etiich, the Deputy Officer in Charge of the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), Jonathan Wambua, as well as other senior officers and ATA instructors.