Teargas lobbed at Roysambu Roundabout to disperse youths “Occupying” Jesus Winner Church

Police lobbed teargas at Roysambu Roundabout, Nairobi, to disperse youths who had come to Occupy Jesus Winner Church where President Ruto pledged Sh20m last week.

This sparked protests in the area work roads being rendered impassable.

Running battles broke out between protesters and police for the better part of the afternoon.

Police used tear gas canisters to disperse the groups which lit bonfires on the road.

At least 38 people were arrested at Jesus Ministry Church in Roysambu area as call to occupy it gained momentum amid heavy police presence.

They were taken to Kasarani police station for grilling, police said.

This came as Bishop Edward Mwai of the Jesus Winner Ministry church in Nairobi’s Roysambu area claimed unnamed people he knows mobilised “thugs” to demonstrate at the house of prayer on Sunday.

He made the remarks as dozens of police were deployed to the church for protection from a group that planned a protest there.

The chaos broke out forcing the church service to end fast. Police were deployed to control traffic flow on the roads there.