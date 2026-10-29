Teenager found dead in abandoned gold mine pit in Kakamega

A 16-year-old boy has been found dead inside an abandoned gold mine shaft in the Emureko gold mining area of Butere Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The deceased was discovered at around 10am on Tuesday, before police visited the scene after receiving a report about the body.

Preliminary information indicates that the deceased had descended into the abandoned mining pit to fetch water but failed to emerge.

A man reportedly went to check on the teenager after noticing he had not come out of the pit, only to discover his lifeless body.

The body was retrieved from the abandoned mine shaft and taken to Butere County Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Such deaths have been on the rise at gold mining sites amid calls for action to tame the trend. Dozens of miners area annually killed in such sites, police statistics show.

And police in Ndhiwa Sub-County, Homa Bay County, have recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified adult man from River Riana.

The body was discovered near Orembe Village in Konyango Sub-location on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, after a village elder alerted local authorities.

The male body was reportedly decomposed beyond recognition, making immediate identification difficult.

Police moved the remains to Homa Bay County Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are expected to establish the man’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.