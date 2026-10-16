Teenager stabbed to death in Eastleigh

A 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest by an assailant during a confrontation in Eastleigh North, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Ridwan Ali Abdisalam, was attacked on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at around 4:30 pm along 7th Street, 3rd Avenue, in Eastleigh.

According to police, the teenager had visited his mother’s residence and was climbing the staircase to the second floor, house number 26, when he encountered the suspect.

The two reportedly engaged in an argument as they moved back towards the ground floor, where the assailant allegedly stabbed the teenager in the upper right side of his chest before fleeing.

The boy’s mother rushed him to a nearby dispensary, where he received initial treatment and was referred to Nairobi East Hospital.

However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police officers visited the scene and conducted preliminary investigations.

The body was later moved to the 6th Street Mosque mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, as police work to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and pursue the suspect.

And a 51-year-old man has died while receiving treatment at Kerugoya Referral Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted at Karumandi Market in Kirinyaga East Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Francis Muriithi, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, October 16, 2026, after undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to police, Muriithi was allegedly assaulted on Saturday, October 10, while at Karumandi Market by a man.

The suspect reportedly pushed him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Muriithi was initially taken to Karumandi Dispensary for treatment. However, his condition later deteriorated, prompting his referral to Kerugoya Referral Hospital, where he was admitted and continued receiving treatment until his death.

Police officers from Karumandi Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kianyaga visited the hospital following the report of his death and confirmed the incident.

The case, initially reported as an assault, is now being treated as a suspected murder following the victim’s death.

Further investigations are expected to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the next course of action against the alleged assailant.