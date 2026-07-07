Ten arrested in Nairobi as police intensify patrols to block Saba Saba demonstrations

At least ten people were arrested in Nairobi on Tuesday as police mounted a heavy security operation to prevent activists from staging demonstrations to mark the annual Saba Saba anniversary.

The arrests were made near the Nairobi Archives and along Wabera Street, where small groups attempting to gather were dispersed by police officers.

Both uniformed and plainclothes officers patrolled the city centre on foot and in vehicles, ensuring that no groups assembled. A convoy of about 10 police vehicles was seen driving through major streets as part of the operation.

Siaya Governor James Orengo managed to address journalists along Wabera Street despite the heavy police presence.

He described Saba Saba as a significant day in Kenya’s democratic history and questioned the security operation.

“All of us should mark this day without the pressure we are witnessing now. I don’t know why the security are doing this,” Orengo said, moments after police wrestled a man to the ground behind him.

The governor later walked to his private office under close police watch.

Elsewhere, another group gathered at All Saints Cathedral in preparation for a planned march as police closely monitored the area.

Most businesses in Nairobi’s central business district remained closed amid heightened security, with police setting up checkpoints on major roads leading into the city to deter protesters from accessing the CBD.

Police reiterated that anyone found engaging in unlawful activities would face legal action.

The annual Saba Saba commemoration, observed every year on July 7, marks a defining moment in Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy.

On July 7, 1990, veteran politicians Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia called for a rally at Kamukunji Grounds to demand an end to one-party rule and push for free and fair elections.

Although key organisers were arrested and security forces cracked down on demonstrators, leaving several people dead and hundreds arrested, the protests became a watershed moment in Kenya’s democratic journey and ultimately contributed to the reintroduction of multiparty politics.