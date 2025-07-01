Terri Clark Siblings: Get to Know Kim, Peter and Tina

Terri Clark, born Terri Lynn Sauson on August 5, 1968, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is a renowned Canadian country music singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Raised in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Clark grew up in a musically inclined family, with her maternal grandparents, Ray and Betty Gauthier, being notable Canadian country musicians who opened for artists like George Jones and Johnny Cash.

Her mother, Linda, was part of the Canadian folk scene and introduced Clark to the guitar at age nine, sparking her lifelong passion for music.

After graduating from Crescent Heights High School in 1987, Clark moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue her dream of becoming a country music artist.

She began performing at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar, and eventually signed with Mercury Records in 1994, launching a career that has spanned over three decades.

Terri is the second of four children in her family.

She has an older sister named Kim, a younger brother named Peter, and a younger sister named Tina.

Born to parents Linda and Lester Sauson, Clark’s parents divorced when she was young, and her mother later remarried, with Terri adopting her stepfather’s surname, Clark.

Career

Clark’s career took off in 1995 with the release of her self-titled debut album, Terri Clark, which achieved platinum status in both Canada and the United States.

The album featured hit singles like “Better Things to Do,” “When Boy Meets Girl,” and “If I Were You,” the latter becoming her first number-one single in Canada.

Clark’s songwriting talent shone through, as she co-wrote 11 of the album’s 12 tracks.

Her follow-up albums, Just the Same (1996) and How I Feel (1998), also earned platinum certifications and produced hits such as “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” and “You’re Easy on the Eyes,” the latter being her first U.S. number-one single.

Her 2000 album, Fearless, leaned into a folk and bluegrass sound, earning critical acclaim and gold status in Canada, though it was less commercially successful in the U.S.

Clark’s 2003 album, Pain to Kill, brought renewed U.S. chart success with singles like “I Just Wanna Be Mad” and “I Wanna Do It All.”

Over the years, she released additional albums, including The Long Way Home (2009), Roots and Wings (2011), and Raising the Bar (2018), and her first holiday album, It’s Christmas…Cheers! (2020).

In 2024, she released Terri Clark: Take Two, a duets project featuring artists like Kelly Clarkson and Cody Johnson, reimagining her classic hits.

Clark has toured extensively, headlining her own shows and performing with country music legends like Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, and George Strait.

She also hosts the syndicated radio show Country Gold with Terri Clark, broadcast across the U.S. and Canada.

Accolades

In 1995, Billboard named Clark the Top New Female Country Artist, and she was nominated for the Country Music Association’s Horizon Award in 1996.

In Canada, she won the Canadian Country Music Association’s Album of the Year and Single of the Year for “Better Things to Do” in 1996, followed by the Vista Rising Star Award.

She received Juno Awards for Best New Solo Artist in 1997 and Best Country Female Artist in 2001.

Clark won the Canadian Country Music Association’s Fans’ Choice Award from 2001 to 2004 and was named Female Artist of the Year in 2005.

On June 12, 2004, she became the first Canadian woman inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, a prestigious milestone.

In 2004, she also received the Country Music Association’s Connie B. Gay Award for her efforts in promoting country music.

Clark’s induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023 further cemented her legacy, placing her among icons like Joni Mitchell and Shania Twain.