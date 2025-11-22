Terror suspect arrested in Eastleigh, police say

A Somali woman suspected of soliciting and providing support to a terrorist group has been arrested in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The suspect, Asho Kassim Hassan, was nabbed during a police raid by detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation that led detectives straight to her hideout along Major Muriithi Street in Eastleigh.

During the raid, detectives recovered a passport and a mobile phone, which have since been retained by forensic analysts for further examination in an effort to identify the wider network to which she may be linked.

While assuring the public of its commitment to protecting the country, DCI says the suspect was detained and is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

“Through intensified intelligence operations, enhanced inter-agency coordination, and sustained community partnerships, the DCI remains steadfast in safeguarding the country and ensuring that every Kenyan can go about their daily lives without fear,” the DCI said in a statement.

This comes amid heightened police operations on terror activities in the country.

Last week, 22 suspects including a lawyer were arrested in an operation mounted across the country over terror financing activities. They are in custody pending an investigation.

The Kahawa Law Courts granted detectives a 14-day custodial order to detain Andrew Chacha Mwita, a prominent Mombasa-based lawyer.

Mwita was arrested in Mombasa town on November 14, 2025, on allegations of soliciting and supporting terrorist groups.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) headquarters in Nairobi on November 15, 2025, for further investigation.

He appeared before the Kahawa Law Courts on November 17, 2025, in a miscellaneous application seeking the custodial order necessary for comprehensive investigations. The ruling on the application was postponed until today.

In the ruling delivered as scheduled, the court granted detectives 14 days to detain Mwita, effective from November 17, 2025.

The case is coming up for mention on December 1, 2025.

Mwita was among 22 individuals who fell on the dragnet of a counter terrorism operation targeting terror supporters, financiers and beneficiaries in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kapseret, Moyale and Marsabit.

This followed a sting operation led by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit for financing terrorism.

The operation also netted other suspects accused of facilitating, radicalization, recruitment and financing terror activities nationwide.

A custodial application hearing for Richard Muriuki Murimi, Said Galgalo Duba, Ali Mohamed and Dhalha Abdi Mohamed who were nabbed within Nairobi was deferred to November 18, 2025. The court allowed police to detain them for two weeks.

Anthony Odhiambo Odwuor who was traced down to Kapseret, Eldoret will equally know his fate on November 25, 2025 when a ruling of 15 days custodial order sought against him will be made.

Further, the court will make a decision on November 26, 2025 regarding a miscellaneous application for 20 days custodial order against Miriam Ali Abdalla and Aisha Abdullahi who were arrested in Mombasa.

On that same day, Fatuma Yabalo Guyo, Jilo Arafti Halake, Ajirena Halake Sora, Safia Ture Bidu, Kabale Duba Ali and Abdisalam Hassan Charfi who were fished out in the neighborhood of Marsabit will also know the outcome of a 30 days custodial order sought against them.

Miscellaneous application hearing against the seven remaining suspects took place on Tuesday at the same court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains red-hot in the fight against terrorism and commits to leave no stone unturned.