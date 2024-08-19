Tess Daly Siblings: Getting to Know Karen Daly

Helen Elizabeth “Tess” Daly, born on March 29, 1969, in Stockport, England, is a prominent television presenter and former model.

She gained fame as the co-presenter of the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing since its inception in 2004.

Before her television career, Daly worked as a model, appearing in music videos and various campaigns.

She has authored two novels and is married to fellow presenter Vernon Kay, with whom she has two daughters.

Siblings

Tess’ younger sister is named Karen Daly. She was born in Stockport, England, just like her older sister Tess.

The two sisters grew up in the same household, sharing a childhood that likely fostered a strong bond.

Tess has often spoken about her close relationship with Karen in interviews, describing her as a supportive and loving sibling.

Unlike her sister, Karen has chosen to maintain a lower profile and stay out of the spotlight, which has contributed to the limited information available about her personal life.

Career

Daly began her career as a model after being scouted at the age of 18 while working at a clothing store in Manchester.

She quickly gained recognition in the modeling industry, working for various brands and appearing in music videos for artists such as Duran Duran and The Beloved.

This early experience in modeling laid a solid foundation for her transition into television presenting.

Daly’s first major television role came in 1998 when she co-hosted The Big Breakfast on Channel 4.

She subsequently hosted a variety of other shows, including SMTV Live, Smash Hits Poll Winners Party, and Home On Their Own.

However, it was in 2004 that she became a household name as the co-presenter of the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing.

This role has been her most prominent to date, and she has co-hosted the show alongside various partners, including the late Bruce Forsyth and Claudia Winkleman.

In addition to her television career, Tess Daly has ventured into writing, authoring two novels: The Camera Never Lies in 2011 and It’s Up to You New York in 2013.

She also co-founded a swimwear brand called Naia Beach in 2019, alongside her friend and business partner Gayle Lawton.

Daly is also known for her charitable work and has served as an ambassador for well-known brands like L’Oréal and Vitabiotics.

She is a patron of Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and has participated in various charitable initiatives over the years.

Awards and accolades

Daly has received several awards and accolades throughout her career as a television presenter and model.

Notably, she has been recognized for her role in Strictly Come Dancing, which she has co-hosted since 2004.

This show has won numerous awards, including BAFTAs, and has solidified her status as a beloved figure in British entertainment.

In 2008, Daly was awarded the title of Best Entertainment Presenter at the TRIC Awards.

She has also been honored at the National Television Awards, where Strictly Come Dancing has won awards for Best Entertainment Program during her tenure.

Additionally, she has been recognized for her charitable work, serving as a patron for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and being involved with organizations like The Prince’s Trust.

Daly’s influence extends beyond television; she has been the face of brands such as L’Oréal and Vitabiotics, further enhancing her profile in the public eye.

Her contributions to both entertainment and charity have earned her a respected place in the industry.

Personal life

Daly is married to fellow television presenter Vernon Kay.

The couple met while working on the show T4 in 2000 and became engaged on Christmas Day in 2002.

They tied the knot on September 12, 2003, in a low-key ceremony in Vernon’s hometown of Horwich, Bolton.

Together, they have two daughters: Phoebe, born in 2004, and Amber, born in 2009.

The family resides in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and they maintain a relatively private family life despite Daly’s public persona as a television host on Strictly Come Dancing and other shows.