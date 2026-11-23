It’s being called a comeback for the ages.

For a long time it seemed that Jensen Huang, the leather jacket-clad founder of Nvidia, dubbed the “Taylor Swift of tech”, could do no wrong.

Then came allegations of two affairs – one with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy – that rocked the world of tech and the global stock market. Huang resigned.

Now, just 11 days later, he’s been reinstated by the board, who says it believes he is the right person to lead the company.

So what do we know about the man who is once again at the head of Nvidia, a linchpin in the US’s race for technology leadership with China?

Huang may not be a household name on the same level as Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg.

But his role in the tech industry, especially in relation to the explosion of artificial intelligence in the last three years, may prove more consequential. Nvidia dominates the market for the microchips that are used to power the new technology.

The company is at the centre of the AI race between the US and China, the world’s tech and economic powerhouses.

Huang enjoyed access to the seats of political power on an unrivalled scale, being courted by both US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping.

His remarkable rise to the top of his profession saw him amass an estimated fortune of close to $200bn earlier this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, though that has since dropped to around $105bn.

Despite always donning his trademark all-black outfits and taking a playful approach to investor presentations, Huang has worked for years to present himself as a family man, someone who exemplified the American Dream.

Born in Taiwan in 1963, Huang and his family moved to the west coast of the US when he was nine years old. He graduated as an electrical engineer from Oregon State University, and then with a Master’s degree in the same field from Stanford University.

It was at college where he met his wife, Lori Mills. The pair were lab partners and married in 1985, eight years before Huang founded Nvidia.

They have two children, Madison and Spencer, who now both work in senior roles at Nvidia.

The company became a key provider of the computer chips and circuits used for gaming before it expanded in a new direction. It now creates the key processing chips used to power the growing AI technology.

Huang has hailed AI as a “new industrial revolution” that is on a par with the advent of electricity.

Nvidia is the world’s second most valuable company and its customers include the biggest firms on the planet, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, SpaceX, Tesla, OpenAI and Anthropic, all spending big on its products. So it is no surprise that at a recent AI summit at the White House, Huang was picked out from a group of 42 to flank the president, alongside Elon Musk, both men with whom Trump has famously close relationships.

“Jensen Huang is a tech visionary of the likes of Steve Jobs,” Stephen Witt, the author of Thinking Machine, a biography on Jensen Huang, told the BBC, referring to the late boss of Apple. He added that Huang was responsible for creating AI hardware as we know it today.

He described him as a “demanding” boss, who “really pushes his people to the limit”.

But while Huang is “very brilliant” and a “world-class computer scientist”, there’s also “a level of arrogance” and “a level of self-deception as well”, he said.

Huang had gone to great lengths to present himself as a family man, he added, something that was “very important to him”.

First reports emerged on 29 October in the New York Times that Huang had conducted a relationship with Alice Huang, no relation. US officials allege the businesswoman associated with Singapore-based firm Megaspeed is a Chinese intelligence asset.

Huang admitted to having been unfaithful to his wife and apologised for hurting their family.

But the reporting of a second affair, with Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare who has worked at Nvidia for 18 years, prompted a board meeting, followed by an announcement that Huang was stepping down.

He’d barely been gone, however, before a “Bring Jensen Back” campaign was launched, reportedly by current and former Nvidia employees, partners, shareholders and supporters.

The man himself said he would be “honoured” to return, should the board ask him.

Although initially showing no interest in reinstating him, the board has now done just that, saying his return was “in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers”.

By BBC News