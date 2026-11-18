In the space of just five years, Anthropic has gone from unknown start-up to tech giant, worth more than a trillion dollars.

The company behind the AI platform Claude was formed by seven people who left rival OpenAI in 2021 and, in a matter of hours, will become multi-billionaires – on paper at least.

Anthropic is floating the business on the US stock exchange and will sell its shares at between $70 – $78 each.

If they go for the highest price, the founders’ shareholdings will be worth at least $18.5bn each.

So, who are these people, all in their thirties and forties, who are about to become incredibly wealthy?

Dario Amodei

In 2020, Dario Amodei was working for OpenAI, the firm that brought generative artificial intelligence to a mainstream audience, when it launched Chat-GPT.

He decided he wanted to do things his own way, and left, taking his sister Daniela, and five colleagues with him.

Amodei grew up in San Francisco, impressing school friends not just with his academic prowess but also his speed on the running track, and his preoccupation with philosophical and technological questions including the potential of machines to gain consciousness and human longevity.

Initially he studied physics at Princeton and Stanford. But following his father’s death from hepatitis C, he switched to biology and biomedical sciences.

Amodei did stints at the Chinese tech giant Baidu and Google before joining OpenAI.

But he began to worry that some people within the company were putting profit before safety, prompting the decision to jump ship.

Now 43, he is Anthropic’s chief executive, and the person who, in his sister’s words, makes the company “ambitious”.

Daniela Amodei

Dario and Daniela Amodei, were close growing up and later shared a flat together in San Francisco with other friends. She followed him into OpenAI and joined him when he left to found Anthropic.

She and her brother have always genuinely liked each other, she says, but the only thing she ever did first, was when he followed her in becoming vegetarian.

Amodei studied English Literature at the University of California Santa Cruz, going on to work for Democrat representative Matt Cartwright.

She has also worked at financial services platform Stripe, where she was head of risk operations.

The 39-year-old is president of Anthropic, manages the executive team, and leads the firm’s research, engineering, product, governance and commercial work.

Tom Brown

Tom Brown, now 39, followed the Amodei siblings when they left to found their new venture.

He led GPT-3 engineering at OpenAI, and prior to that was at Google on its DeepMind project.

Brown established his entrepreneurial credentials co-founding an app called “Grouper” that helps set up drinks between groups of friends.

He has supported US President Donald Trump’s stance on datacentres, arguing that they are “an enormous source of prosperity”.

Now as chief compute officer at Anthropic he is responsible for how the company secures and uses its computing resources.

Jack Clark

Jack Clark, is another arts graduate among the original start-up’s founding members and the only one who is not from North America.

Originally from Brighton in the UK, he studied English Literature and Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia and became a technology journalist, writing for publications including ZDNet UK, The Register, and Bloomberg.

He was caught up in the excitement of artificial intelligence and joined OpenAI, where he worked initially in communications, later becoming its policy director.

Now, 37, Clark is head of public benefit at Anthropic. He also leads the Anthropic Institute, an AI think tank.

Jared Kaplan

Jared Kaplan, 42, is chief science officer at Anthropic, and heads its technical research. He is also an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

He holds a PhD in physics from Harvard University.

His work on scaling laws – which describe mathematical patterns that show that bigger AI models trained on more data tend to be more consistent – has helped provide AI firms with a framework for predicting AI behaviour, according to Anthropic.

Chris Olah

Chris Olah is described as “interpretability research lead” primarily focused on how AI models work with each other.

But according to the New York Times, Olah has spent much of the last year convening meetings with faith leaders from across the religious spectrum.

Described by the newspaper as “boyish” but with “the zeal of an evangelist” the 34-year-old is reportedly exploring the relationship between morality and AI.

He previously led interoperability research at OpenAI, and prior to that was a research scientist at Google Brain.

The Canadian left Toronto University early, but later secured a Thiel Fellowship of $100,000, which is a scholarship to help gifted people move into research without a degree.

Sam McCandlish

Sam McCandlish, 36, takes less of a public-facing role than the other founders, but like them will own around 1.6% of the company after its shares go on sale. As a result he too will see his stake crystallise into a hugely valuable asset.

McCandlish is Anthropic’s chief architect, and helps shape and implement the company’s policy designed to mitigate the risks of AI. Prior to this he worked on safety at OpenAI.

He has a physics PhD from Stanford, and maths and physics degree from Brandeis University outside Boston.

By BBC News