The Sims Movie In Development With Amazon MGM And Margot Robbie’s Production Company

The makers of The Sims have confirmed that a movie based on the popular video game series is officially in the works.

Rumors about the film adaptation had been circulating for months, but now gaming giant Electronic Arts (EA) has announced a collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the project to life.

The movie will also feature involvement from Loki director Kate Herron and Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

British author and comedian Briony Redman has been tapped to co-write the film. Redman has previously worked with Herron on Doctor Who and Netflix’s Sex Education.

While EA has yet to release many details, it promised more updates in 2025, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of The Sims.

The game, developed by Maxis and first released in 2000, allows players to control virtual characters called Sims and manage various aspects of their lives.

Margot Robbie, whose company is also working on a Monopoly film adaptation, starred in last year’s hugely successful Barbie movie. Speaking to Variety, Robbie said she hopes to create more films with the same impact as Barbie.

EA’s announcement has sparked excitement among fans, as the game has been updated regularly with expansion packs, adding new features and even allowing Sims to become vampires.