The Top 10 Activities to Check out in Bahrain in 2024

If you are scouting around for top things to do in Bahrain, it might be quite complicated to pin down. It is home to countless bars, enchanting waterfront parks, serene beaches, and cultural spots that keep you engaged.

In this blog, we have curated a list of top activities to cover in Bahrain thereby ensuring seamless navigation.

Admire at the Manama Skyline from the rooftop

The World Trade Centre and other iconic skyscrapers in Manama’s skyline are noteworthy across the globe. The discerning tourist may ascend towards the 50th floor of the Four Seasons in Bahrain Bay. Visitors could access this spot on all days except Monday.

Relax and unwind beside the pristine beach of Bilal Al Jazayer

Bilal Al Jazayer is one of the serene and stunning beaches where you could laze away on a long summer day. Tourists could indulge in various activities, however, there are restrictions imposed at certain areas of the beach owing to the renovation process.

Buckle up and hone your driving skills at the Bahrain International Circuit

Are you ready to test your driving skills or searching for an exhilarating experience? Then you may head straight to this spot and try driving on the spectacular racetrack including a motorbike or a single-seat racing car on the F1 circuit.

Getting acquainted with the largest mosque in Bahrain

Explore one of the largest mosques in Bahrain, Al Fateh Grand Mosque, to gain a deep insight into Islam in Bahrain. The late Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa constructed it in 1987.

Saddle up beside the sands of the Karbabad beach

One of the fascinating activities to check out in Bahrain is to take part in a horse ride and saunter down the sands of Karbabad beach against the backdrop of the setting sun.

Enhance your knowledge at the Bahrain National Museum

Bahrain National Museum is a repository of the country’s diverse history that dates back to six thousand years. It comprises a white travertine marble façade and it is situated amidst an artificial peninsula.

Indulge in a dynamic cultural display at Bahrain National Theatre

Ever since the inception of Bahrain National Theatre in November 2012, it has organised countless live performances by eminent artists around the world. Some of the recent shows conducted include L’Orchestre Lamoureux and Swan Lake. Designers were inspired by the tales of Arabian Nights to create stunning interior walls, covered with wood and distinctive architectural designs.

Uncover the history of Bahrain Pearling Trail

It is listed under the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Bahrain. Pearling Trail stands as a testimony to the age-old pearl gathering tradition. Do not forget to check out the homes and warehouses during the walking tour of one of the top iconic structures in Bahrain.

Dive into one of the leading underwater theme parks

Plunge into one of the top underwater theme parks in Bahrain. Spanning over one lakh square metres. You would come across a decommissioned Boeing 747 which was deliberately submerged. In addition, it comprises a facsimile of the conventional house belonging to a pearl merchant based in Bahrain.

Tree of Life: An epitome of nature’s buoyancy

As the name implies, it exudes a positive aura situated amidst the parched land of Bahrain. It draws tourists from all parts of the world to witness nature’s resilience.

Conclusion

Conclusion

Bahrain is indisputably one of the top countries to explore in the Middle East. It holds a perfect amalgamation of contemporary and traditional charm. It is a visual treat to our eyes. From mind-boggling museums to places of worship and conventional markets, Bahrain promises an enriching experience for visitors.