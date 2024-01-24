Thieves Break into Kiaritha School in Tharaka Nithi, Steal Sh200,000

Police are investigating claims that unknown thieves broke into an office of a school in Tharaka Nithi and stole Sh200,000.

The principal of Kiaritha Secondary School reported that his office was broken into and the money stolen from therein.

But a team of police officers who visited the scene established that the robbers gained entry to the said office by opening but not breaking it. No recovery or arrest was made. The money was part of what had been paid by parents as school fees. The incident happened on January 22 morning, police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating two separate incidents of school unrest in Nandi.

The incidents happened Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials said students at Kebulonik High School went on strike and marched towards the Kabiyet Trading Centre along Kebulonik- Kapsabet Road.

They were protesting against the new school principal.

No damage to school property was reported and education officers from Nandi North were informed and they promised to address their grievances as soon as possible.

At the neighbouring Kaptumo Boys High School students went on strike and smashed classroom window panes and those of administration block.

Police said they established that the students were protesting over the transfer of their principal and the return of the former one.

The students refused to be addressed by the teachers and left the school compound for Kobujoi Sub County Headquarters and they were received by the Sub County education officials.

They promised to address the matter.

Police in the area say they are monitoring the trend.