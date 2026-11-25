Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles for possessing child sex abuse images.

Markle, who remains in custody in Florida, allegedly possessed materials that include at least one image involving a prepubescent minor and a minor under 12 years old, court documents filed in California show.

The 82-year-old has denied possessing images of child sex abuse. He is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Last week, a judge in Florida declared Prince Harry’s father-in-law mentally competent to stand trial.

The FBI arrested Markle on 6 November at an elderly care home in Florida on a single federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material. He now faces two counts.

His arrest came after a search of a storage unit he had allegedly rented in Los Angeles for almost two decades uncovered the abuse material.

Markle was initially released on conditional bail but was then ordered to stay in jail pending trial after allegedly removing a location monitoring device.

In the indictment, filed by the US Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California, Markle is accused of knowingly possessing 35mm film negatives on 30 October and 4 November that contained child sexual abuse materials.

The US Attorney’s Office said that during both instances Markle allegedly knew the images contained such materials.

Inside the storage units, federal agents found two images that depict an adult man – whom a witness identified as Markle – with an underage child, the US attorney’s office said.

They also alleged that a third image appears to depict a child in a room believed to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. Markle moved to the Philippines last year after he had a series of strokes, and he lived in Cebu until May.

“The affidavit also describes additional photographs that appear to show Markle with children in various stages of undress,” prosecutors said.

By BBC News