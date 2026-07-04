Three arrested as cops recover two guns in Migori

An intelligence-led operation in Migori led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of two pistols in Nyangoto, Kuria West Sub-County.

Acting on credible intelligence, detectives from Migori, backed by officers from Kuria West, swooped on the suspects’ hideout, recovering two pistols and five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Detectives also recovered a Subaru Impreza, three motorcycles, three welding machines, two grinding machines, a water pump, power cables and eight assorted mobile phones.

The three suspects remain in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the recovered items have been detained as exhibits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations commended members of the public for their continued vigilance and timely sharing of information.

Elsewhere, detectives arrested eight suspects linked to a sophisticated SIM swap scheme that allegedly siphoned more than Sh1.2 million from an M-Pesa operator in Marsabit.

The suspects were intercepted at the Merille Barrier in Marsabit South while travelling in a white Toyota Probox, after detectives received information about their criminal acts.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group posed as customers at an M-Pesa shop in Marsabit Town, where they are suspected of deceiving the operator before swapping the M-Pesa SIM card.

The fraudulent SIM swap enabled unauthorised access to the complainant’s Bank account, resulting in the theft of over Sh1.2 million.

The suspects Benrodgers Kyalo, Evans Mbweli, Patrick Vundi, Emily Mwende, Josephine Kasiva, Pius Mwenda, Alex Stima and Jane Mueni, along with the vehicle, were escorted to Marsabit Police Station, where they remain in custody as detectives continue with investigations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reminds M-Pesa agents and members of the public never to hand over their SIM cards, mobile phones or M-Pesa handsets to customers under any circumstances. Fraudsters often work in groups, creating distractions while executing their scheme.

If a customer makes unusual requests or insists on handling your phone, treat it as a red flag, the DCI said.