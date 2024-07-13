Three Bags Recovered in Kware Dumpsite Contained Female Body Parts – DCI

Five additional nylon bags were found in the Mukuru slums quarry on Saturday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

According to the DCI, three of the bags contained female body parts: the first bag held two legs from the knees down, the second bag had two sections—one from the neck to the waist and another from the head to the waist, and the third bag contained a lower limb from the thigh to the knee.

“For the other two bags, one contained a dog carcass while the other was full of garbage,” DCI said.

The sleuths assured the public that the investigations will be thorough and encompass a wide range of areas, including potential cult activities and serial killings.

It urged the public to stay calm and allow the detectives time to bring justice to the victims.

“Moments ago, a select team of our homicide detectives and forensic experts based at the National Forensic Laboratory, whose role is very crucial in evidence gathering before the scene is tampered with, were impeded by agitated members of the public from accessing the scene,” the Directorate said.

“In full understanding of the emotive nature of these developments, we urge our fellow Kenyans to allow us to handle this scene to give closure to the families and bring to book any culpable persons.”

DCI invited the families, interested parties, the Law Society of Kenya, civil society organizations, and human rights activists to participate in the postmortem exercise to ensure the investigations are conducted transparently and openly.

On Friday, nine bodies were retrieved from the abandoned quarry.

All the victims were female and had been killed in the same manner.