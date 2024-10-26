Three Eastleigh murdered women buried at Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi

Three women who were brutally murdered and their bodies dumped separately were Saturday buried at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

Three women, Amina Abdirashid, her aunt, Waris Daud, and her niece, Nuseiba Dahir from Eastleigh in Nairobi were brutally murdered and bodies dumped in separate locations.

Police said preliminary investigations show the three were killed in a dispute over a ransom demand by their abductors.

Investigations have revealed the three murdered women were attacked by people known to them for failing to pay demanded ransom.

A suspect and a survivor of the murder have told police the killers had demanded ransom from the women but became brutal when they realized the victims had identified them.

“When they realised the women had identified them, they turned brutal and decided to eliminate them and dump their bodies,” said an officer who added they are pursuing known suspects.

They had demanded Sh1 million for the release of each of the women.

On October 21 Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22 and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, 13 went missing before their bodies with stab wounds were discovered on October 22, 2024 at around 6am at different locations.

The bodies of Nusayba, Amina and Dahabo were found at Bahati in Makadara, 6th Avenue Parklands and Khyumbi, in Machakos respectively, with the hands of Dohabo chopped off. On October 23, two human hands were recovered at South C along Five- Star Road.

A postmortem exercise conducted on the bodies of the women on Friday October 25 show Dahabo Daud Said, 38 had her neck severed, hands chopped off and was tortured.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22 died out of stabbing.

“The stab wound went to the heart. We believe she died out of stabbing,” said Oduor.

He added Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, 13 was died out of smothering.

There were indications of rape on her.

The pathologist took samples from the victims for further analysis.

The exercise was done at the City Mortuary on Friday ahead of the burial at Langata Cemetery on Saturday.

The murder of the three had raised tension in the victims’ villages and now officials fear there will be revenge.

Police said they are holding a suspect in connection with the murder.

The suspect was arrested as he tried to escape.

He is believed to have been the one who took another ransom of Sh1 million from a woman who survived the murder.

Detectives are interrogating a woman who claims she was abducted and detained with the three slain women.

The woman alleged she was also abducted by the same killers of the three slain women.

She alleges that she was abducted along with the three victims and was held in the same room where they were locked up for hours.

She told police she heard the killers argue the slain women had identified them which was dangerous and would expose them. It was then a decision was made to kill them.

The abductors, according to the woman, demanded a ransom to release them, and her family managed to raise Sh1 million, which was deposited into an Ethiopian bank account. Her statement is one of the critical leads being investigated in connection to the mysterious killings.

The detectives have recovered a motor vehicle believed to have been used in the abduction and subsequent murder of three family members in Nairobi.

A driver who had it abandoned it near Wakulima Market in Nairobi and escaped. He has been traced to Ijara at the Kenya-Somalia border.

Police said the salon car was recovered at Ukulima Market in Kamukunji, Nairobi. It is suspected that after the three were killed, the suspect dumped their bodies in different locations.

Nuseiba Abdi’s body was left in Bahati, while Amina Abdirashid’s body was dumped in Parklands. After leaving Parklands, the suspect reportedly picked up another woman along City Road before heading to South C, where they dumped the severed hands of Warris Daud.

The suspect then proceeded to Kyumbi, Machakos County, where the body of Warris Daud was abandoned. Police are analyzing CCTV footage and payment details from a petrol station where the suspect fuelled the vehicle during this journey.