Three fake AirBNB hosts arrested after robbing Russians Sh2.5 million in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa arrested three people for robbing two Russian nationals of Sh2.5 million while posing as AirBnB attendants.

The three identified as Mutegi Mbeti, Dickson Otwera Tunya, and Humphrey Nyairo Nyachwaya, were smoked from their hideout inside an Airbnb at Badar House, in Mwembeni area of Kisauni Sub-County.

Police had been tracing the suspects following reports of a Sunday robbery.

In the daring Sunday incident at Bamburi, the trio reportedly disguised themselves as AirBnB hosts, and ushered in the two Russians, only to end up robbing them Sh2.5 million.

On January 19, 2025, the suspects Mutegi Mbeti, Dickson Otwera Tunya, and Humphrey Nyairo Nyachwaya cunningly concocted a scheme that led their unsuspecting victims into a well-laid trap. Disguised as gracious hosts, they lured the complainants to the Airbnb, only to unveil their nefarious intentions.

“Brandishing weapons, they ordered the foreigners to give them Sh2.5 million or else they would end their lives. They forced the victims into transferring 1, 986, 410 Russian Rubles online and surrendering cash amounts of 1,500 Russian Rubles, 120 Dirhams, and Sh45,000. ”

DCI has since established that the suspects operate an elaborate online dating site in liaison with overseas accomplices to scam foreign clients after which they channel the money into foreign bank accounts.

The three were arraigned before Shanzu Chief Magistrate’s Court where detectives were granted three days to finalize their investigations.