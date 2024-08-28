Drama as Three Haitian Police Officers are Shot, Injured in Joint Operation in Port-au-Prince

There was gun drama, which left at least three Haiti police officers injured in an operation targeting gangs in Bel-Air district and Solino, Port-au-Prince.

The Multi-National Security Support Mission to Haiti said in a statement the Haitian victims were slightly injured during the joint operation with the Kenyan counterparts and are still receiving treatment.

The operation came days after the arrival and reception of more MaxxPros from the USA meant for MSSM prompting a joint special operation that involved MSSM Kenya contingent Special Forces and Haitian National Police (HNP).

The joint operations, directed by HNP Director General Normil Rameau and MSSM Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, commenced in the wee hours and saw targeted operational areas of Bel-Air district and Solino cordoned off, a statement said.

“This being the first biggest targeted operation, locals were informed about the operations, and gangsters who tried to stage resistance escaped through the narrow streets. Three HNP police, were slightly injured during the operation and are still receiving treatment,” read part of the statement.

The commanders reiterated their commitment to ensuring that peace and normalcy returned in Haiti.

They warned the gang members that this operation was just the beginning and that they were yet to see more unless they downed their weapons, surrendered to the government, and were ready to face justices for the atrocities they committed.

They maintained that subsequent security operations will be sustained, and that the Haitian government will deploy all its resources to support the joint operations.

Locals have hailed the operations and expressed optimism that if such operations are maintained, the gangs will have no room to hide but surrender to the government.

“They called upon MSSM to continue spearheading the operations with the strong support of HNP.”

The teams on the ground have been facing resistance from the gangs in Port-au-Prince in the past months.

This came as the team said they had faced challenges due to lack of equipment.

Officials said with the arrival of more equipment including armoured vehicles, they hope to push the gangs further from the occupied areas.

The French government gave a huge boost to the HNP when they delivered 24 APC with turrets at the National Port in Haiti.

The USA government, through the DOD, also delivered two more Maxxpros with turrets to MSSM.

More force-contributing countries like the Bahamas and Jamaica have indicated plays to deploy to the theatre soon.

Among others, the team has taken control of a local port, a national hospital and a major road from the gang.

Violence in Ganthier had by August 1 displaced nearly 6,000 residents, U.N. data showed.

Kenyan police are in Haiti to help the local officials stabilize from gangs that had almost overrun the capital.

Apart from Kenya, other countries that have pledged to send officers to Haiti include Benin, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Algeria, Canada and France.