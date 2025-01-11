At Least Three Killed, 41 Injured in Bus Accident on Londiani-Kisumu Road 

At least three passengers were Saturday killed in an accident involving a bus on the Londiani-Kisumu Road.

Police said the accident happened Saturday at about 4 am after the driver of the bus nicknamed Dreamliner lost its control and landed in a ditch.

At least 41 other passengers were injured and rushed to Londiani Sub County hospital for medical attention.

They had multiple injuries, police and witnesses said.

Police said the bus was traveling from Mombasa to Busia and had 44 passengers at that time.

The dead included two adults and a child. The driver said he lost control of the bus while negotiating a bend and landed on the left side of the road.

Traffic personnel attended the scene and detained the driver for interrogation.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid campaigns to address the trend.

More than 4,000 people were last year killed in accidents in the country.

Many others are nursing wounds after the accidents which has negative impact on families at large.

Government agencies are pushing campaigns to address the trend.