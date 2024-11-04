Three Killed After Truck Veers Off Road in Nyamira

Three people died on the spot after a truck veered and knocked people along the road in Kijauri, Nyamira County on Sunday night.

Police said the Canter was ferrying goods from Gusii when its brakes failed down a steep at Kijauri.

Three other people were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, several people were seriously injured after a tree fell on a matatu near the exit of Karura forest along Limuru Road.

The incident happened some few meters before Canadian Embassy in Nairobi. The vehicle was on motion when the incident happened.

Elsewhere, at least two people were separately killed in road accidents reported in Nairobi.

Five others are nursing wounds following the accidents, police said.

The first incident happened Sunday along Outering road near the Kiamaiko area involving an unknown motor vehicle and an unknown male adult pedestrian.

It happened that the vehicle was heading towards Ruaraka from Kariobangi and on reaching the location of the accident, knocked down the said pedestrian who was crossing the road from left to right killing him on the spot. The body was removed to the city morgue awaiting identification.

Along Thika super highway near the drive-in foot bridge an accident happened involving unknown vehicle that failed to stop and an unknown male adult pedestrian.

It happened that the vehicle was being driven from the city center heading towards Kasarani and on reaching the location of the accident, it hit the pedestrian who was crossing the road from left to right.

As a result, he sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Police said they are investigating the accidents.