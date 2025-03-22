Three killed and 14 injured in New Mexico mass shooting

Three people were killed and 14 others injured in a mass shooting on Friday in the US state of New Mexico, according to local authorities.

The shooting took place at a park in the city of Las Cruces, about 22:00 local time, the Las Cruces police posted on social media.

They had not made any arrests as of Saturday morning but were “actively following multiple leads”.

In a public call for witnesses and video, the department said the shooting took place at a “car meet up” and “concluded with multiple gunshots fired and several individuals being struck”.

Two 19-year-old men and one 16-year-old boy died in the shooting, police said.

Those injured in the shooting ranged from ages 16 to 36. Authorities have not yet named any of the victims.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and potential gunshot victims near the parking lot at about 22:00.

The New York Times reported that the event was a monthly gathering for modified sports car enthusiasts.