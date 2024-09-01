Three Nabbed for Swindling Pakistani National of Sh116 Million in Fake Scrap Metal Deal 

Three men were arrested in a probe into a fake Sh116 scrap metal deal.

Abdul Razak Rehan, Mohammed Amin Suleiman, and Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that duped a Pakistani national over Sh116 million.

The trio masterminded a scrap metal and car battery syndicate, enticing the unsuspecting victim to Kenya with promises of lucrative business opportunities in the sector.

Upon his arrival, Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim advised the victim to register a company, demanding Sh7 million for the process.

Police say the victim handed over the cash to Mohammed Amin Suleiman and Abdul Razak Rehan Shul, who posed as an accountant at the registrar of companies and a personal assistant at the Deputy President’s office, respectively.

To add insult to injury, the victim was duped into making several additional payments in the name of warehouse rent, scrap metal and battery purchases, Kenya Revenue Authority customs duties, and special permits, all amounting to a staggering Sh116 million.

A meticulous investigation, focusing on financial transactions and issued documents, revealed that all the permits were forged and did not originate from any legitimate government offices.

A manhunt ensued, and through a thorough analysis of their geo-locations and movements, the trio was finally smoked out of their hideouts and apprehended.

They were subsequently arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted a bond of Sh5 million plus one surety.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 9, 2024.

The DCI urges anyone defrauded by the aforementioned trio or any other fraudster to report to the DCI Headquarters, any nearest police station,

Elsewhere, in response to the rise in violent robbery incidents and the resulting deaths of innocent people in the Endebess area and its surrounding areas, detectives from the Criminal Intelligence Investigations Bureau (CRIB) and Operations Unit at the DCI Headquarters, along with DCI officers from Endebess Police Station, conducted an intelligence-led operation which led to the recovery of suspected stolen motorcycles and the arrest of two suspects.

Sammy Mwangi Muriithi and Denis Wanjala Simiyu were apprehended when law enforcement officers raided their garage, Ex-Japan Spares, located in the Veterinary area of Kitale town. Intelligence had revealed that motorcycles from victims of violent robberies and murders were taken to the garage, disassembled, and then sold as spare parts to unsuspecting buyers.

During the raid, officers recovered three motorcycles, three motorcycle chassis frames, 26 motorcycle registration plates, assorted dismantled motorcycle parts, and three mobile phones.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing before their arraignment while the ownership of the recovered items is being verified.