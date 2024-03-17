Three Nigerians Among Four Arrested Over Narcotics Peddling  

A joint operation conducted by Anti-Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crimes detectives in Nairobi led to the separate arrest of four drug-peddling suspects among them three Nigerians.

Police said Igboke Okwuchukwu Stephen was apprehended at his house in Nasra Estate, Nairobi where he had concealed several pellets of a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin.

Detectives later nabbed Ilo Ebuka Titus and Kanu Arinze at their residence in Sunton, Kasarani, where suspected bhang and a package of a brown powdery substance was found upon search.

In a separate operation in Ruaka, 25-year-old Njuguna Karumo was apprehended after similar drug substances were found hidden under the mats of his car during a stop-and-search operation.

DCI says the operation is going to extend to all counties in a bid to flush out drug traffickers and peddlers who abet the abuse of drug substances in the nation.

This is part of ongoing operation to address cases of alcohol consumption, sale and narcotics trafficking.

On Friday, a notorious narcotics peddler was arrested in a police operation in downtown Nairobi.

Police said they recovered at least ten sachets of heroin the suspect was to deliver to consumers.

The operation was staged at Globe Cinema area. Dozens other peddlers managed to escape the dragnet.

Police say they have recorded an increase of cases of drug trafficking, possession and consumption in the city.

Most of the narcotics are hard ones including heroin and cocaine.

The peddler identified as Jobmark Ndungu, 35 was also found with 20 packets of boosters that are used to enhance the heroin, police said.

An operation is ongoing in the city to address the menace. It is part of ongoing countrywide operation on alcohol consumption, brewing and drug consumption and trafficking.

Most of the drugs consumed in the city originate Tanzania, police say.

The Cabinet Wednesday endorsed measures the government has taken in the fight against illegal brews and narcotic drugs.

These measures, announced by the Interior ministry, include a 21-day suspension of all the 52 licences and permits issued to manufacturers and distillers of second generation alcohol, revocation of all bar licences issued by counties against the law and an audit of conflict of interest within the ranks of enforcement agencies.

Other measures are nationwide crackdowns on the sale, transportation, distribution and consumption of illicit brews and narcotic drugs.

The meeting resolved that any public officials who resist these measures against the fight against illicit brews and drugs will be violating Chapter Six of the Constitution and the laws on conflict of interest.

These include officials in the National Police Service, National Administration, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards, public health and public prosecution, among others.

The cabinet meeting was informed that since officials started implementing these measures, 2,393 non-compliant premises, 359 pharmacies and chemists and 452 agro-vets have been closed.

At a meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, the Cabinet was informed that 5,835 raids on illicit and narcotic premises have been conducted, 289,390 litres of illicit brews and 13,198 litres of counterfeit alcohol have been netted.

Additionally, seven vessels for trafficking drugs, 3,603 rolls of bhang and 44 stones have been seized.