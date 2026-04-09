Three suspects arrested over attack on Vihiga Senator Osotsi in Kisumu

Three suspects were Thursday arrested in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu town.

The suspects were arrested in Kisumu Manyatta and Nyalenda areas by a team of detectives handling the matter.

The suspects, identified as Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje (24) from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno alias Dude (39) from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda were detained for processing and arraignment.

Investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident, Director of DCI Mohamed Amin said.

“These are the suspects who participated in the attack and the hunt on more is ongoing,” he said.

Amin had appeared before a parliamentary committee on the issue and others.

Among those detained was a man who was captured on security cameras kicking and stepping on the senator as he lay on the ground during the attack.

Amin assured Kenyans of their commitment to get all those involved irrespective of their status.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) strongly condemned the recent physical attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, terming the incident a grave threat to democratic values.

In a statement issued by ODM leader Oburu Odinga, the party expressed deep concern over the attack and wished the senator a full and speedy recovery.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound concern that I have received news of the physical attack on Senator Godfrey Osotsi,” Odinga said, adding that the incident was “utterly unacceptable in a civilized, democratic society.”

ODM reiterated that violence has no place in political discourse, emphasizing that differences in opinion, ideology, or political affiliation should never be resolved through confrontation or intimidation.

Odinga described the attack as a “cowardly act” and called on security agencies to carry out a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation. He urged authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice to deter future acts of political violence.

“Such acts of aggression are an affront to the democratic gains we have fought so hard to secure for this nation,” he stated.

Osotsi was flown to Nairobi after the attack on Wednesday.

Speaking on Thursday at the Karen Hospital where the accosted Senator is recuperating, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka reckoned that Ososti is the recent victim of a targeted political attack by a few individuals in government who seek to cripple the opposition.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi called on President Ruto to call his teams to order and ensure that the vice is nipped in the bud to uphold national stability.

“We will not allow President Ruto to bring down Kenya to an anarchical state. We are here to protect this country with whatever it takes,” he said.

The DCI has launched a probe into the incident, with early efforts focusing on forensic analysis of CCTV footage obtained from the scene, which authorities believe could provide key insights into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The agency has called on members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation as investigations continue.