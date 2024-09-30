Three Teens Arrested For Staging Fake Kidnapping, Demanding Sh6 Million 

Three 17-year-olds who staged a fake kidnapping to extort Sh6 million from one of their families were arrested in a police operation.

The con began in Kainginyo, Thimbiri, when two male suspects and a female accomplice, the alleged victim, devised a plan to falsely report her abduction.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the trio’s plan included faking a kidnapping for ransom.

The group then made ransom demands to her parents, warning that their daughter would disappear for good if the hefty sum was not paid.

On September 24, the Meru Police Station received a report from one of the affected families who believed their daughter had been abducted.

According to police, frantic and desperate, the family tried to negotiate with the supposed kidnappers, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Officers from the station launched an immediate manhunt, reassuring the distressed family that they were working to bring their daughter back safely.

However, as the investigation continued, detectives from Imenti North discovered the truth about the abduction that the abductee had conspired with her two male accomplices to stage her own kidnapping in a misguided attempt to extort the money from her own family.

Following a forensic investigation, authorities tracked down the teenagers to a hideout in Kainginyo, where they were arrested.

During the raid, detectives said they discovered 20 rolls of marijuana in the teens’ possession.

While the family was relieved that their daughter was unharmed, the three teenagers are now in custody at Igoji Police Station.

They are awaiting their day in court to face conspiracy to defraud and possession of narcotics charges.

Police described it a classic case of misguided get-rich-quick mentality.