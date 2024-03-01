Three Women Arrested While Sneaking Phone Concealed in Bread to Detained Suspect in Sagana

There was drama at the Sagana police station, Kirinyaga County when three women were arrested after they tried to sneak a mobile phone to a murder suspect in custody.

According to police, the three had concealed the mobile phone in a loaf of bread which they had brought to John Muriithi Karaya alias “California” who is charged for the offences of murder and stealing.

Karaya is the owner of a bar where at least 20 people died last month after consuming poisonous alcohol in Kirinyaga.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, police said. The women are relatives of the suspect.

The three women are said to have come to the station and declared they wanted to offer food to Karaya.

According to police, on thorough search, police officers at the station managed to detect one Itel mobile phone hidden in a fresh brown bread.

Police said the mobile phone was concealed at the center of the bread.

The suspects were arrested for the offence of preparation to commit a felony.

The three were expected in court to face charges.

A court allowed police to detain for 20 days Karaya who is linked to a killer brew in villages in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

Karaya was on February 7 arrested and produced at the Baricho Law Courts on where the prosecution successfully made a miscellaneous application to detain him at Kiamaciri police station in connection with the deaths of at least 20 people.

The victims died on February 6, after consuming alcohol suspected to have expired.

The residents stormed the bar destroying property before setting it ablaze.

It emerged the killer brew had been confiscated and detained at a local police station before it was stolen by police and sold to the dealer.

Four police officers have since been arrested and produced in court over the incident.

The incident prompted changes in security operations in the area. It also sparked an operation targeting alcoholic joints, which has seen most of them closed.

Many other operators have since lost businesses in the chaos.