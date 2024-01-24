Three-year-old Killed in Fire Incident in a Nyamira Village

A three-year-old was killed in a fire incident in a village in Nyamira.

The incident happened in Kiabira village and affected a semi-permanent house, police said.

Police established that the cause of the fire was a result of a candle the owner of the house lit and placed near the bed and left to attend a burial ceremony.

The owner left two juveniles aged three and one year respectively sleeping.

The candle dropped and lit the fire killing one of the children, police said.

The other child was saved and rushed to hospital.

Police say they are investigating the Monday morning tragedy.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death by his lover in a suspected love triangle incident in Nakuru.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning in the Mwariki area and involved a female tenant and her neigbour who died at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Peter Njenga Muruga.

His body was found lying on a sofa set with visible stab wounds on the left arm and eye, police said.

According to the other tenants, the deceased was in a love affair with one of their neighbors.

The suspected assailant was missing at the scene, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

A hunt on the woman is ongoing, police said.