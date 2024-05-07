Thugs Attack M-Pesa Agent, Rob Him of Sh1 Million in Nandi

Police are interrogating two suspects who tried to rob an M-Pesa agent of Sh1 million in an ambush at his home in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

The gang was blocked by locals as they tried to escape and part of the money recovered and handed to the owner, police said.

Whereas the victim said he was robbed of Sh1 million, only Sh300,000 was handed over to him later on as the gang was intercepted and beaten up.

Police are investigating where the other Sh700,000 disappeared to. The agent who operates at Mosoriot Trading Center, reported that he was on his way home to Mutwot village with the money when the incident happened on May 4.

He said after entering his compound, he was attacked by two unknown men armed with crude weapons. During the scuffle, he raised an alarm, and the attackers managed to steal the money and his mobile phone.

Fortunately, the neighbors responded and blocked all the escape routes. They arrested the two suspects and recovered Sh300,00 and the stolen mobile phone.

One of the suspects was beaten and was admitted to hospital, while the other was in custody pending arraignment, police said.

In Siaya County, an M-Pesa agent at Villa Estate was attacked while on her way home by unknown people who hit her with a sharp object and robbed her two mobile phones and an unknown amount of money.

Police officers rushed to Bama Hospital where they found the victim was admitted in a serious condition. She sustained a deep cut on the forehead.

No arrest has been made over the incident, police said.

And in Vihiga, a woman was injured and robbed of a mobile phone. Police said they are yet to make an arrest over the incident in Simbi Village.

She was also robbed of Sh15,000, police said.