Thugs Break into Tourists’ Car, Steal Cash in Narok Town

A special team is hunting down a gang that has been targeting cars at parking lots in Narok Town.

The gang breaks and steal cash and other valuables from the cars. Police say the latest trend has been targeting tourists on transit to the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

On Monday August 26, a group of Chinese tourists lost cash and valuables to the gang at a parking lot in the town.

The group told police they had parked their car at a mall and walked into a shop before proceeding with their trip to the reserve.

When they came back, they found the car broken into and a camera, two lenses and other valuables with more than Sh1 million missing.

And in Konza area, Machakos County a gang broke into the Makaveti Catholic Church and attacked a guard on duty.

The gang first cut the security wire around the church before accessing it.

They then attacked and injured the guard on duty in the head and leg. The gang proceeded to steal unknown valuables from the church.

The guard was rushed to Machakos Level Five Hospital in serious condition, police said of Monday incident.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.