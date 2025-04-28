Gachagua condemns killing of five people in Kiligoris land dispute

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua wants those behind the shooting of five people in a clash in Ang’ata Barikoi, Narok County be held responsible.

He also demanded to know who ordered the deployment of paramilitary GSU and RDU officers to exercise unlawful, lethal, and bullish police force on innocent Kenyans in Ang’ata.

“Who deployed GSU and RDU officers to exercise unlawful, lethal, and bullish police force on innocent Kenyans in Ang’ata?”

“This forceful displacement of population is a crime against humanity, and whomever is calpable must face crimes against humanity,” he said.

He said he is gathering evidence on the issue and will take action soon by among others naming and shaming those responsible for this heinous act.

“My heart goes out to the families of the five innocent people who have been shot dead and several who have been injured in Ang’ata Barikoi over the 6,000-acre piece of land which rightfully belongs to the citizens who have occupied the land for several decades.”

“What kind of insatiable appetite is this by a section of leaders for primitive accumulation of grabbed land and wealth can our Nation sink into?” he asked.

The sanctity and preciousness of human life, which is a gift from God, seems to have been thrown to the dogs by vicious autocrats, he added.

“We have not forgotten that Kenyans haven’t wiped the tears of several young people brutally butchered after GenZ protests.”

“Who gave shoot-to-kill orders and archaic brutality on women, children, and innocent civilians?” he questioned.

“We can not afford, as a nation, to live in dictatorship and brutality when the world is on trajectory to prosperity and greatness of its citizens.”Five people, among them a teacher, were on Monday shot dead in Ang’ata Barrikoi, Kilgoris, Narok County, after a demonstration over land turned chaotic.

At press time, seven other people were injured and taken to Ang’ata Level III Hospital.

Residents torched vehicles that had ferried government officials to the area for the demarcation exercise.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen condoled with the deceased and wished those injured quick recovery.

He said no one will lose their land.

Oh his part, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi too condemned the killings.

“It is deeply regrettable that five innocent Kenyans have lost their lives today in Angata Barrikoi, Narok County, following an appalling act of police brutality during a land dispute. Their lives were unjustly cut short by the very officers entrusted with protecting them,” he said.

“We vehemently condemn the excessive use of force by the police and demand the immediate commencement of investigations into this atrocity by IPOA to ensure that all officers involved are prosecuted.”

He said the right to life and property is sacred, and no Kenyan should ever pay for defending what is rightfully theirs with their blood.

“We call for restraint, accountability, and a swift resolution to prevent further loss of innocent lives.”