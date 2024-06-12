Thugs Fatally Shoot Nakuru M-Pesa Attendant in Robbery Incident 

Detectives are investigating an incident in which an M-Pesa attendant was shot and killed in a robbery incident in the Tanners area, Nakuru Town.

The gang grabbed an unknown amount of money and escaped.

Even though police said five suspects were later arrested over the Tuesday June 11 incident, the weapon used in the fatal shooting was not recovered.

The deceased identified as Florida Khameta, who operates an Mpesa shop next to a petrol station was attacked by unknown assailants armed with a pistol, police said.

She is said to have resisted an order while in her shop prompting the gang to open fire in the Tuesday morning incident.

Police said the incident happened at about 3 am. The woman was on duty then when she was confronted.

She was also robbed of her belongings after she was also shot in the shoulder.

Police said she was taken to the nearby Evans Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

An operation was staged in the area and five suspects were arrested.

A black bag containing an ignition key belonging to the deceased was recovered, along with a spent cartridge, a blank 7.62mm, and a blue jungle ground sheet, police said.

The search for the pistol used in the shooting is ongoing.

It is not clear how much was robbed from the woman.

A team of detectives is pursuing the shooting, police said.

Police have always advised those attacked to cooperate with armed thugs for their safety.

Elsewhere in Baringo’s Nginyang market unknown gunmen shot and killed a man in an attack.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The gunmen escaped soon after the shooting before police arrived there and moved the body to the mortuary.

Police suspect the gunmen were on a revenge mission but were puzzled by the blatant shooting on daytime.