Thugs on motorbike shoot, injure Indian diplomat in robbery in Gigiri

An Indian diplomat was rushed to the hospital after he was shot and wounded in a robbery in Gigiri, Nairobi.

The incident happened along Wangapala Road when a gang on a motorcycle approached two Indian diplomats who were walking in the area on Saturday June 21 evening.

A bodaboda rider with two pillion passengers on board stopped the two men and demanded money and a mobile phone.

One of the diplomats is said to have resisted prompting one of the gunmen to pull the trigger. He was shot in the left thigh and left with a serious wound.

The middle level diplomat at the Indian High Commission in Nairobi was later rushed to the hospital in a stable condition.

Police visited the scene and recovered a spent cartridge, which will be subjected to ballistic tests.

No arrest has been made so far but police said they are pursuing the matter.

The police said the shooting happened out of a robbery and they have not found any hint the victim was targeted for any other reason.

Police are battling new crop of thugs operating on motorbikes. The public has joined by attacking an lynching the gangs.

The gangs usually target mobile phones and other valuables from pedestrians.

In the past week alone, five suspects have been lynched in Parklands area in such attacks, police say.

Police advise victims to always surrender and cooperate with their attackers depending on the situation on the ground. This is after it emerged most of the suspects are on drugs and ready to shoot whenever they are provoked.

Police say they have also launched operations to target the gangs in the city centre and estates. Some of them are armed with pistols and others have knives that they use in the mission.