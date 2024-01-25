Thugs Raid Petrol Station, Rob Attendant of Sh150,000 in Kajiado

Detectives are pursuing a gang that raided a petrol station in Mashuru, Kajiado County and robbed an attendant of Sh150,000.

The incident happened at Wario Filling Station in Selengei Shopping Centre, police said of the Wednesday night incident.

Two men riding on a motorcycle rode to the station and asked it be filled with fuel.

After refueling, the pump attendant requested payment but the suspects who were armed with rungus alighted and attacked him.

He said he was hit and fell on the floor before being robbed Sh150,000 he had in his pocket.

During the incident, the pump attendant sustained an injury on his right hand palm.

The gang escaped on their motorcycle. Police arrived at the scene and declared a hunt on the men is ongoing.

The team is reviewing security cameras in the area as part of the probe into the attack.