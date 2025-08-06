TikTok bans 43,000 accounts, removes 450,000 videos in Kenya

TikTok released its Quarter 1 Community Guidelines Enforcement report for 2025, with insights that show the company’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and trustworthy platform for all.

Between January and March 2025, more than 450,000 videos were removed from the platform in Kenya, for violating the platform Community Guidelines.

Notably, 92.1% of these were removed before they were viewed and 94.3% removed within 24 hours of being posted. Additionally, just over 43,000 accounts in Kenya were banned during the same period for violating Community Guidelines.

By integrating advanced automated moderation technologies with the expertise of thousands of trust and safety professionals, TikTok enables faster and consistent removal of content that violates the Community Guidelines.

This approach is vital in mitigating the damaging effects of misinformation, hate speech, and violative material on the platform, the company said.

With a proactive detection rate now at 99% globally , TikTok is more efficient than ever at addressing harmful content before users encounter it.

TikTok LIVE

A worldwide total of 19 million Live rooms were stopped this quarter, a 50% increase from the previous quarter.

This increase shows how effective TikTok’s prioritisation of moderation accuracy has been, as the number of appeals remains steady amid the increase in automated moderation.

While TikTok Live enables creators and viewers to connect, create and build communities together, in real-time, the platform has intensified its Live Monetisation Guidelines to clarify what content is or isn’t eligible for monetisation.

TikTok also partnered with Childline Kenya, to provide young people with direct access to local helplines in-app, offering expert support when they report content related to suicide, self-harm, hate, or harassment. Childline Kenya will offer assistance including counselling, advice, free psychological support, and other essential services to ensure that the community can access support immediately.

Additionally, in June, TikTok announced a partnership with Mental360 to create locally relevant, evidence-based content aimed at raising awareness, reducing stigma, and promoting open conversations about mental health in Kenya.

As part of this initiative, TikTok also named Dr. Claire Kinuthia (@dr.claire.kinuthia) as one of its African Mental Health Ambassadors, who will help ensure users have access to trusted and reliable mental health resources on the platform.

This comes at a critical time in Kenya, where there is a growing need to bring mental health resources closer to those who need it the most, especially online.

TikTok encourages in-app reporting

To further strengthen efforts in ensuring safety on the platform, TikTok actively encourages its Community to report any content, comments, or accounts that appear to violate the platform’s standards via the TikTok Help Center reporting a problem.

By working collaboratively, TikTok is fostering a safe digital space conducive for a thriving society to flourish and individuals to share enriching experiences.