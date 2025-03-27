TikToker Maria Rish Kamunge detained in fraud probe

Milimani chief magistrate court has detained Popular TikToker Maria Rish Kamunge at Capital Hill police station until Friday March 28 when the court will determine whether to release her or not.

The prosecution requested the court to grant them seven days custodial order to conclude investigations against Kamunge before making decision whether to charge her.

In a miscellaneous application filed before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, the prosecution informed court that police are investigating Kamunge for the offence of obtaining money by false pretences.

According to the prosecution, Kamunge was arrested by protesting members of the public after various complaints were lodged against her.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Kamunge who has frequently been travelling outside the country, operates an agency under the name Trustpin Verified Agent Ltd, allegedly swindling money from unsuspecting job seekers with fake promises of job opportunities abroad.

The agency allegedly required each job seeker to pay a facilitation fee of between Sh200,000 to Sh300,000.

However, complainants in the case told police that immediately after Kamunge received the money, she failed to honor her promises and disappeared into thin air for two months until she was mysterious traced at Nairobi CBD in one of her offices on March 26, 2025.

Prosecution urged the court to allow police detain Kamunge for the seven days to conclude the investigations as releasing her at this stage of the case would put her life in danger since angry members of the public might harm her should the court release her on bond.

In objecting to the said application, Kamunge, through her lawyer, told court that she was actually attacked while undertaking her normal duties in her workplace.