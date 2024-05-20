Tilly Ramsay Siblings: Inside the Chef’s Close-Knit Family

Tilly Ramsay, born Matilda Elizabeth Ramsay on November 8, 2001, is an English television presenter, chef and social media influencer known for hosting Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC.

She has appeared on various TV shows like MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen alongside her father, Gordon Ramsay.

Tilly divides her time between London and Los Angeles, showcasing her culinary skills and family adventures on her show.

Recently, she joined MasterChef Junior as a judge.

Siblings

Tilly has five siblings. The eldest is Megan Ramsay who is a graduate of Oxford Brookes University and works as an account executive.

Others are twins Holly Anna Ramsay who launched a wellbeing podcast called 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay and Jack Scott Ramsay who joined the Royal Marines.

The youngest is Oscar James Ramsay who Tilly says is “the cutest” and has been taught to cook by her; and baby brother Jesse James Ramsay, born in April 2023, who Tilly and her sisters Holly and Megan have been doting on.

Tragically, the Ramsay family suffered a miscarriage in 2016 when Tana was five months pregnant with their son Rocky.

Career

Tilly’s career has been shaped by her passion for cooking and her exposure to the culinary world through her father, Gordon Ramsay.

Starting with her role as the host of Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, she has captivated audiences with her cooking adventures and family dynamics on the show.

This early exposure to the world of television and cooking laid the foundation for her future endeavors.

Her appearances on competitive cooking shows like MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen have allowed her to showcase her culinary talents to a wider audience.

These experiences not only demonstrated her skills in the kitchen but also highlighted her ability to handle the pressure of competitive cooking environments.

Joining MasterChef Junior as a judge marks a significant milestone in Tilly Ramsay’s career, as it positions her as a mentor and role model for young aspiring chefs.

Her presence on the show not only adds credibility to her culinary expertise but also allows her to inspire and guide the next generation of culinary talents.

Cooking style

Tilly’s cooking style is influenced by her early exposure to the culinary world and her family’s background in cooking.

Growing up in a family of chefs, including her father Gordon Ramsay, she has developed a passion for creating flavorful dishes.

Tilly’s cooking style is likely a blend of traditional techniques and modern influences, reflecting her experiences on shows like MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen.

Known for her creativity and culinary skills, she often showcases a mix of classic recipes with her unique twists, appealing to a wide audience, especially the younger generation.

Awards and accolades

Tilly has received several awards and nominations for her work on television.

She was nominated for Children’s BAFTA in the category of Children’s Entertainment in 2015, Kids’ Vote Television in 2015 and Entertainment in 2016.

In addition to her BAFTA nominations, Tilly has achieved success through her cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which aired on CBBC from 2015 to 2019 for 5 series.

The show featured Tilly cooking for her family during their summer holidays in London and Los Angeles.

She has also made numerous television appearances on shows like This Morning, Gordon Ramsay’s Home Cooking, Blue Peter, MasterChef Junior, Friday Night Jazz and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In 2021, Tilly was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, where she reached the final.