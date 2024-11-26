Timothy Simons Siblings: Meet Don and Lacy Marie Simons

Timothy Simons is an American actor and comedian, renowned for his role as Jonah Ryan on HBO’s Veep, earning him a Screen Actors Guild Award.

He has appeared in films like The Interview, Christine, and The Boss, and stars in the upcoming series Nobody Wants This and Percy Jackson and the Olympians as King Tantalus.

Simons graduated from the University of Maine and is known for his towering height of 6’5½”.

Siblings

Timothy has one sister named Lacy Marie Simons and a brother named Don Simons.

While not much public information is available about the two, they have occasionally been mentioned in interviews and social media posts by Timothy.

Career

Simons began his career in comedy through stand-up and improvisational theater, performing with various improv groups that helped him hone his skills in comedic timing and character work.

Before landing significant acting roles, he appeared in commercials, gaining visibility in the industry.

One of his notable appearances was in a Geico advertisement featuring Abraham Lincoln, which contributed to his recognition.

In 2012, Simons achieved a major breakthrough when he was cast as Jonah Ryan in Veep, created by Armando Iannucci.

Simons’ performance was widely praised for its comedic depth and timing.

Over the course of the show’s seven seasons, he developed Jonah into a fan-favorite character, showcasing a range of emotions from desperation to ambition.

Also Read: Anna Camp Siblings: Get to Know Saluda Camp

His work on Veep earned the show multiple Emmy Awards, and Simons himself received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In addition to his work on television, Simons has appeared in various films that highlight his versatility as an actor.

Notable films include The Interview, where he played a CIA agent alongside Seth Rogen and James Franco; Christine, a biographical drama about journalist Christine Chubbuck, where he showcased his dramatic acting abilities; and The Boss, a comedy featuring Melissa McCarthy.

Furthermore, Simons has lent his voice to animated projects such as the revival of Rugrats and Disney’s Big Hero 6: The Series.

Looking ahead, Simons continues to engage audiences with exciting new projects.

He stars in the upcoming series Nobody Wants This, which is generating buzz for its unique premise and ensemble cast.

Additionally, he will portray King Tantalus in the highly anticipated adaptation of Rick Riordan’s popular book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Awards and accolades

Simons has received notable recognition for his work in the entertainment industry, particularly for his role as Jonah Ryan in HBO’s Veep.

He has garnered a total of two wins and eight nominations throughout his career.

Simons’ most significant accolade is the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, which he won in 2018, sharing the honor with his fellow cast members.

He was also nominated for the same award four additional times from 2014 to 2016.

In addition to the SAG Awards, Simons received nominations from the Online Film & Television Association for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017, and he won the International Online Cinema Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016.

His contributions to comedy have also earned him nominations from the Gold Derby Awards for Comedy Supporting Actor in both 2016 and 2017.