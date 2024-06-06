Tina Fey Sibling: Get to Know Peter Fey

Tina Fey is an American writer, comedian, actress, and producer born on May 18, 1970, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

She is known for her work on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and the NBC sitcom 30 Rock, which she created and starred in.

Fey has won numerous awards, including nine Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

She has also been recognized for her work in film, including Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Date Night and Soul.

Siblings

Tina has a younger brother named Peter Fey.

He is not as well-known as Tina, but he has been involved in various projects, including working as a writer and editor.

Peter has also been involved in some of Tina’s projects, such as contributing to the writing of her memoir, Bossypants, and helping with the development of her TV shows.

Career

Fey’s career spans multiple mediums, including television and film.

She began her career in comedy as a writer and performer at the improvisational comedy group The Second City in Chicago.

Feys then joined Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a writer in 1997 and became the show’s first female head writer in 1999.

During her time at SNL, she co-anchored the Weekend Update segment and developed a satirical portrayal of Sarah Palin.

After leaving SNL in 2006, Fey created the television series 30 Rock, which aired from 2006 to 2013 and was loosely based on her experiences at SNL.

She also co-starred in and wrote the screenplay for the film Mean Girls in 2004.

Fey has continued to work in television, creating the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and producing and starring in the NBC sitcom Great News.

She has also appeared in various films, including Baby Mama, Date Night, Megamind, Muppets Most Wanted, Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and Soul.

Throughout her career, Fey has received numerous awards and nominations, including nine Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and five Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Awards and accolades

Fey has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Fey has also won three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

In addition to these awards, she has won five Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Fey has also won seven Writers Guild Awards, including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Episode.

She has been recognized by the Producers Guild Awards, winning three awards for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy (and Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy.

Fey has also been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album and a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for her work on the musical, Mean Girls.

She was named the AP Entertainer of the Year in 2008 and was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2010, becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the award.

Fey received the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence from the Writers Guild of America in 2018.

Personal life

Fey is married to Jeff Richmond, a composer, producer, and director.

The couple met while working at the improvisational comedy troupe Second City in Chicago in 1994.

They were married in 2001 and have two daughters, Alice Zenobia Richmond (born in 2005) and Penelope Athena Richmond (born in 2011).