Tina Knowles Net Worth

Tina Knowles, an accomplished American businesswoman and fashion designer, boasts a net worth of $25 million. Though she is widely recognized as the mother of music superstars Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Tina has established herself as a successful entrepreneur in her own right. Over the years, she has launched two fashion brands, Miss Tina and House of Dereon, both of which have made significant impacts in the fashion industry. Tina was married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011 and later to actor Richard Lawson from 2015 until their divorce in 2023.

Origin of the Name “Beyoncé”

Interestingly, Tina Knowles’ maiden name is “Beyonce” (without an accent on the “e”). Born Célestine Ann Beyonce on January 4, 1954, in Galveston, Texas, Tina comes from a rich cultural background of Louisiana Creole heritage. Her parents’ surname was originally “Beyincé,” but due to a clerical error at the hospital on the day of her birth, her last name was recorded as “Beyonce,” creating a unique spelling that stuck legally. This misspelling resulted in Tina having a different last name from her parents and older siblings. Beyoncé’s cousin, Angela Beyincé, also shares the original family name and has collaborated with Beyoncé on several songs, such as “Naughty Girl” and “Check on It.”

Tina’s paternal great-grandfather, Jean Boyancé, emigrated from Noaillac, France, to the United States around the 1850s. He settled in Abbeville, Louisiana, by 1859, where his son Alexandre was born. Alexandre had 19 children from three marriages, with his youngest child, Lumis Albert Boyance, born in 1910 in Delcambre, Louisiana. Over time, Lumis began spelling the family name as “Beyincé” or “Buyince” for reasons unknown. By the 1940 census, his wife was listed as “Agnes Buyince.” Agnes’ maiden name was Deréon, which later inspired the name for Tina and Beyoncé’s fashion line, “House of Dereon.”

Lumis and Agnes had three children, including Celestine Ann Beyonce, also known as Tina. In 1981, Tina named her first daughter Beyoncé, a tribute to her family’s unique surname history.

Tina Knowles Career

Tina Knowles developed an interest in singing during her high school years and joined a group called the Veltones, which drew inspiration from The Supremes. At 19, she began working for Shiseido, a Japanese cosmetics company, as a makeup artist in California. However, she left this career to return home to care for her ailing parents and later became a dance choreographer at the University of Alabama.

Tina eventually returned to the beauty industry, working as an esthetician in Birmingham, Alabama. She later opened her own salon in Houston, Texas, called Headliners, which became one of the most well-known hair businesses in the city. When her daughter Beyoncé became part of Destiny’s Child, Tina took on the role of the group’s costume designer, especially in their early years when the group had limited funds. She personally designed many of the outfits that the group wore on stage, which helped shape their iconic image.

In 2004, Tina leveraged her experience to launch her own clothing line, House of Dereon, followed by a second line in 2010 called Miss Tina By Tina Knowles. Miss Tina was initially sold on the Home Shopping Network and later moved to Walmart. This brand aimed to enhance women’s silhouettes, conceal flaws, and create a taller, slimmer appearance. In the same year, Tina also collaborated with Beyoncé to establish the Beyoncé Cosmetology Center, reflecting her ongoing influence in the beauty and fashion sectors.

Tina Knowles Books

In 2002, Tina Knowles authored a book titled Destiny’s Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Secrets From Destiny’s Child. The book explored how fashion played a crucial role in Destiny’s Child’s success, offering insights into their style choices and other related topics.

Personal Life

Tina Knowles married Mathew Knowles, a music executive, in 1980. She initially filed for divorce in 2009 but withdrew her petition a year later. However, the couple officially divorced in 2011. Tina later met actor Richard Lawson in 2013, and the two were married in 2015, making Tina the stepmother of actress Bianca Lawson, Richard’s daughter. Tina and Richard Lawson divorced in 2023.

Real Estate

Tina Knowles has also made significant investments in real estate. In 2004, Beyoncé purchased a house in Houston, Texas, for approximately $1.6 million and transferred the deed to her mother’s name. In 2011, Tina listed this 9,000-square-foot mansion, which sits on 2.6 acres and features a large pool, for about $3.5 million. Additionally, in 2005, Tina purchased a luxurious apartment in Manhattan for around $3 million. She later put this property on the market in 2011 for $5.6 million.

