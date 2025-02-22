Tiwa Savage Siblings: Meet Wale Savage and Shola Savage

Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, is a renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress.

At the age of 11, she moved to London for her education and later ventured into music, initially working as a backup vocalist for legendary artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

Her passion for music led her to participate in the UK edition of The X Factor, and she eventually graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

In 2012, Tiwa Savage returned to Nigeria to contribute to the rapidly growing Afrobeats scene. She joined Mavin Records and released her debut album, Once Upon a Time, in 2013.

Tiwa Savage achieved a historic milestone in 2018 when she became the first woman to win the Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Beyond her own music, she is also celebrated for her songwriting abilities and collaborations with international artists.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tiwa Savage has two older brothers named Wale Savage and Shola Savage.

The family has remained relatively private, with Tiwa not often sharing details about her siblings on social media, though she does occasionally post about her son, Jamil.

Career

Tiwa Savage’s career began in London, where she moved at the age of 11 for her education.

She started as a backup vocalist for prominent artists including George Michael and Mary J. Blige, which provided her with invaluable experience and exposure to the music industry.

In 2009, after graduating from Berklee College of Music, she signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

This marked a pivotal moment in her career, allowing her to write for various artists and develop her own sound.

Tiwa returned to Nigeria in 2012 and signed with Mavin Records, where she released her debut album Once Upon a Time on July 3, 2013.

The album featured hit singles such as “Kele Kele Love” and “Eminado,” earning her nominations for several awards.

Her second studio album, R.E.D, was released in December 2015 and included popular tracks like “My Darlin” and “Standing Ovation.”

In 2017, she released the EP Sugarcane, which further solidified her reputation with hits like “All Over.”

Tiwa’s third studio album, Celia, came out in August 2020 and showcased her versatility by blending various musical styles.

Throughout her career, Tiwa Savage has received numerous accolades, including being the first female Nigerian artist to be nominated for a BET award in 2014.

She made history again in 2018 by becoming the first woman to win the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act.

Her influence extends beyond music; she has collaborated with international artists and participated in high-profile events like the Global Citizen Festival.

Accolades

Tiwa Savage has garnered numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career, cementing her position as one of Africa’s most influential artists.

A major milestone came in 2018 when she became the first Nigerian female artist to win the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act.

This historic achievement not only elevated her career but also marked a significant moment for female artists across the continent.

Over the years, Tiwa has been recognized at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMA), where she won Best Female West Africa in both 2018 and 2019.

Her talent was also celebrated at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards, where she took home awards for Female Artist of the Year and Best Pop/R&B Artist of the Year in 2014.

Her success extends to other prestigious platforms.

At the Soundcity MVP Awards in 2020, she won African Video of the Year for her song “49-99,” a track that showcased her creativity and storytelling prowess.

She has also been honored at The Headies, one of Nigeria’s most respected music award shows, winning Best Vocal Performance (Female) for “Love Me (3x)” in 2012 and Best Reggae/Dancehall Single for “Girlie O Remix” in 2014.