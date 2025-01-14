Tom Ellis Siblings: Meet the Ellis Siblings

Tom Ellis is a Welsh actor born on November 17, 1978, in Cardiff, Wales.

He gained recognition for his role as Gary Preston in the BBC sitcom Miranda and later became internationally known for playing Lucifer Morningstar in the Fox series Lucifer, which later moved to Netflix.

Ellis reprised his role as Lucifer in the Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths and has appeared in various other TV shows and films, including Doctor Who and Isn’t It Romantic.

In 2024, he starred in the Netflix film Players as Nick Russel.

Siblings

Tom has three sisters, namely Annwen Ellis, Naomi Ellis, and Lucy Ellis, with Lucy being his twin sister.

The family’s musical influence likely contributed to Tom’s early interest in the arts.

Not much is publicly known about Annwen, as she keeps a low profile.

Similarly, Naomi also maintains a private life. Lucy is Tom’s twin sister. While she is not as publicly prominent as Tom, she shares a close bond with him.

Career

Ellis began his career in the early 2000s, appearing in small roles on British television.

His early work included appearances in shows like High Heels and Low Lifes (2001) and Vera Drake (2004). These roles helped him gain experience and exposure in the industry.

Ellis gained more recognition for his role as Dr. Oliver Cousins in the BBC soap EastEnders in 2006.

This was one of his first significant roles, which helped him become more familiar to British audiences.

He further established himself as a talented comedic actor with his role as Gary Preston in the BBC sitcom Miranda, opposite Miranda Hart, from 2009 to 2015.

His most notable role to date is as Lucifer Morningstar in the Fox series Lucifer, which later moved to Netflix.

This role catapulted him to international fame, showcasing his versatility as an actor by playing a charismatic and complex character.

Ellis reprised his role as Lucifer in the Arrowverse crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, which further expanded his reach into the superhero genre.

In addition to these roles, Ellis has appeared in other notable projects.

He played the role of Mark Etches in the BBC Three supernatural drama series The Fades in 2011.

He portrayed James Hunt in the biographical sports drama film Rush in 2013.

Ellis also appeared alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in the romantic comedy film Isn’t It Romantic in 2019.

More recently, he starred in the Netflix film Players as Nick Russel in 2024, continuing to explore diverse roles in his career.

Accolades

Ellis was honored with the ‘Pop Culture Icon’ Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards for his portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar in Lucifer.

He was also nominated for ‘Best Actor in a Streaming Series’ for the same role.

Additionally, he received nominations for ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Villain’ at the Critics Choice Super Awards.

In 2010, he was nominated for a Golden Nymph Award as Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Miranda.

In 2021, Ellis won the Tell-Tale TV Award for Favorite Actor in a Cable or Streaming Sci-fi/Fantasy/Horror Series 4.