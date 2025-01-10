Brian Westbrook Siblings: All About Byron Westbrook

Brian Collins Westbrook is a former American professional football player born on September 2, 1979, in Washington, D.C.

He played as a running back in the National Football League (NFL) for nine seasons, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2002 to 2009, and briefly with the San Francisco 49ers in 2010.

Westbrook was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2002 NFL draft after a remarkable college career at Villanova University, where he set numerous records, including the NCAA all-time record for all-purpose yards.

He earned two Pro Bowl selections and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2007.

Siblings

Brian has a younger brother named Byron Westbrook, who is a former NFL cornerback.

Byron played for the Washington Redskins from 2007 to 2011 and is currently a high school football coach.

College career

Westbrook attended Villanova University from 1997 to 2001, where he played for the Villanova Wildcats football team.

During his time at Villanova, Westbrook achieved numerous accolades and set several records.

He holds the NCAA all-time record for all-purpose yards with 9,512 yards, showcasing his versatility as a player who could contribute in multiple facets of the game, including rushing, receiving, and returning kicks.

Westbrook was recognized as a consensus All-American, which means he was selected as an All-American by multiple organizations, including the Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association.

In 2001, he received the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Additionally, Westbrook was named the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Offensive Player of the Year twice during his college career.

In 1998, Westbrook became the first player in college football history to rush for over 1,000 yards and receive for over 1,000 yards in the same season.

NFL career

Westbrook was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2002 NFL draft.

During his eight-year tenure with the Eagles, he became one of the team’s most versatile and productive players.

Westbrook was selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2004 and 2007, reflecting his status as one of the top running backs in the league during those seasons.

In 2007, he was named a First-Team All-Pro, a prestigious honor recognizing him as the best at his position that year.

Westbrook was known for his ability to contribute in multiple ways, including rushing, receiving, and returning kicks.

He was often used as a third-down back due to his excellent pass-catching skills.

Despite his success, Westbrook’s career with the Eagles was marred by injuries.

He suffered from concussions and other issues, which eventually led to his release from the team in 2010.

After leaving the Eagles, Westbrook signed with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2010 season. However, his time with the 49ers was limited due to injuries, and he announced his retirement from football in 2012.

He was inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame, recognizing his contributions to the team and the city’s sports legacy.

Accolades

In college, Westbrook was a consensus I-AA All-American and a two-time Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year.

He received the Walter Payton Award in 2001 as the top player in NCAA Division I-AA.

Westbrook became the first player in college football history to rush for 1,000 yards and receive for 1,000 yards in the same season in 1998.

He holds the NCAA all-time record for all-purpose yards with 9,512 yards and was inducted into the Villanova University Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2016.

In the NFL, Westbrook was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2004, 2007) and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2007.

He was inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.

Recently, Westbrook became the first Villanova player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Brian Westbrook Regional College Football Player of the Year Award was renamed in his honor in 2012 to recognize his contributions to the sport.