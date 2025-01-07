Derek Carr Siblings: All About David and Darren Carr

Derek Carr, born March 28, 1991, is a professional quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2014 and has been a four-time Pro Bowler.

Carr’s tenure with the Raiders included leading them to the playoffs in 2016 and 2021.

After a disappointing 2022 season, he joined the Saints but suffered a fractured non-throwing hand in December 2024, ending his season early.

He finished with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions across ten games.

Siblings

Derek is the youngest of three siblings in the Carr family, born to Rodger and Sheryl Carr.

His older brothers are David Carr, a former NFL quarterback and current analyst, and Darren Carr, who serves as the head football coach at Bakersfield Christian High School.

Growing up in a sports-oriented household, all three brothers developed a passion for football from an early age.

College career

Carr played college football at Fresno State, where he made a significant impact as a quarterback.

He attended Bakersfield Christian High School, excelling in football and setting the stage for his collegiate career.

Carr joined Fresno State in 2011 and became the starting quarterback midway through his freshman season, throwing for over 2,600 yards and 26 touchdowns.

His performance during this time showcased his potential as a future star.

In his sophomore year, Carr continued to improve, passing for 3,544 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading Fresno State to a bowl game appearance.

However, it was during his junior year in 2013 that he truly broke out as a top-tier quarterback.

Carr led the nation with an impressive 5,083 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes.

His outstanding performance earned him numerous accolades, including first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors and the Sammy Baugh Trophy for the nation’s top passer.

By the end of his college career, he had set several school records, establishing himself as one of Fresno State’s all-time great quarterbacks before declaring for the NFL Draft.

NFL career

Carr was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, being the 36th overall pick.

In his rookie season, he started all 16 games, throwing for 3,270 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

His strong debut earned him a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team and laid the foundation for a successful professional career.

Over the next few years, Carr developed into one of the league’s top quarterbacks, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

He led the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2002 during the 2016 season, throwing for over 3,900 yards with 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions that year.

Known for his strong arm, accuracy, and ability to lead game-winning drives, Carr quickly became a fan favorite.

With the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas in 2020, Carr continued to be a key player for the team.

In the 2021 season, he led the Raiders back to the playoffs once again, throwing for over 4,800 yards with 23 touchdowns despite facing challenges such as injuries and roster changes.

However, the following season in 2022 was less successful; Carr struggled with consistency amid criticism as the Raiders finished with a disappointing record. Following this season, he was released by the team.

In March 2023, Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints.

His arrival in New Orleans was seen as an opportunity to revitalize his career in a new environment.

During the 2023 season, Carr faced challenges early on but showed flashes of his potential as a leader on the field.

Unfortunately, he suffered a fractured non-throwing hand in December 2024 that prematurely ended his season.

Accolades

Carr has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

During his time at Fresno State, he was a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-America selection.

Carr won the 2013 Sammy Baugh Award, recognizing him as the nation’s top passer, and became one of only 19 quarterbacks in FBS history to throw for over 10,000 career yards and 100 touchdowns.

He holds several Fresno State records, including career completions and passing yards.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Carr earned academic honors such as CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District recognition and was named to the Mountain West Academic All-Conference team.

He was also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and received multiple Manning Award Player of the Week honors.

In the NFL, Carr’s achievements include being named to the All-Rookie Team after setting a franchise record for most single-season passing yards by a rookie with 3,270 yards.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his career and won the 2016 Commitment to Excellence Award from the Raiders, highlighting his leadership and commitment to the team.