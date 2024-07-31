Tom Franco Siblings: Meet James and Dave Franco Who are Also Actors

Thomas Andrew Franco, born on April 14, 1980, in Palo Alto, California, is an American actor and artist.

He is the middle brother of actors James and Dave Franco.

Tom is the founder of the Firehouse Art Collective in Berkeley, California, which promotes artistic collaboration.

He has appeared in films such as The Disaster Artist and Miracle Valley.

Tom was married to Julia Lazar Franco until her death in 2014 and is currently married to Iris Torres.

Siblings

Tom has two siblings, both of whom are also actors.

James Franco gained fame from his role in Freaks and Geeks and starred in major films like Spider-Man, 127 Hours and The Disaster Artist, earning an Oscar nomination for the latter.

He is known for his versatility, balancing indie films and blockbusters.

However, his career has faced challenges due to allegations of misconduct, leading to fewer roles since 2019.

Dave Franco has made a name for himself in both film and television, with notable roles in Now You See Me, Neighbors and The Disaster Artist.

He has also ventured into directing, with his debut film The Rental receiving positive reviews.

Dave is recognized for his comedic talent and has expressed a desire to establish his own identity separate from his brother James.

Career

Tom’s acting career began in 1990 with a role in the horror comedy film Basket Case 2.

He has since appeared in several films with his brothers James and Dave, including The Disaster Artist. Other notable acting credits include the films Miracle Valley and Mamaboy.

Tom has also had guest roles on TV shows like Supah Ninjas and The Middle.

In addition to acting, Tom is an accomplished artist.

He graduated from UC Santa Cruz with a fine arts degree and later attended California College of the Arts for ceramics.

In 2004, Tom founded the Firehouse Art Collective in Berkeley, California, which promotes artistic collaboration and hosts events, exhibitions and artist residencies.

He works as an artist at the collective, creating ceramic sculptures and other mixed media pieces. He has curated several group exhibitions at the Firehouse featuring the work of emerging and established artists.

Tom is known for his low-key, private lifestyle compared to his more famous acting brothers. He was married to Julia Lazar Franco until her death in 2014 and has been married to Iris Torres since 2016.

While not as well-known as his actor siblings, Tom has carved out his own unique path as an artist and arts advocate through his work at the Firehouse Art Collective.

Personal life

Tom has been married twice. He was married to Julia Lazar Franco from July 28, 2014 until her death on August 25, 2014, about a month after their marriage.

Julia was a cameraman who worked with Tom at his Firehouse Art Collective.

They did not have any children together, but Julia had a daughter named Dawn from a previous relationship.

Tom has been married to Iris Torres since an unspecified date, and they are still married as of 2024.

His first wife Julia had a daughter Dawn from a prior relationship, but there is no information about Tom adopting or having children with either of his wives.