A new star is making waves in Scotland’s dance music scene—72-year-old Tony Morris.

Once a retired book-keeper with a background in lecturing and taxi driving, Tony had considered himself a failure until he discovered electronic dance music shortly before the lockdown.

Now, Tony composes his own tracks at home, though they’re typically no longer than a minute due to his limited breath.

His live sets last just 30 minutes, but that hasn’t stopped him from gaining a loyal following in Glasgow’s underground club scene. After his performances, fans clamor for selfies, hugs, and even kisses, with one admirer even kissing his feet.

Tony has an upcoming gig with Belfast musician and composer David Holmes, and his first single is set to be released soon.

Speaking on BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland, Tony Morris clarified, “I don’t dance myself—I want to make that absolutely clear. But I’ve always liked dance music, and when someone introduced me to the software, I thought, ‘Crikey, you can make music with a computer these days.’ So, I started putting some stuff online.”

What began as a hobby quickly gained attention. A video he posted on Instagram went viral earlier this year, propelling him into the spotlight.

Tony enjoys playing in Glasgow’s small, dark, late-night clubs, where he’s been received “ridiculously well” by audiences ranging from their early 20s to their early 70s.

Reflecting on his newfound success, Tony said, “Probably my only achievement in life is my voice. Live performance has opened up a completely different aspect of my personality. I love doing it, especially in the subterranean, dark, steamy venues.”

Despite the short length of his songs and sets, Tony’s passion is clear. “My own attention span is pretty limited—probably because of my age,” he explained. “I quite like short, sharp things, and I’ve always liked pop singles from the ’60s and ’70s that only lasted two-and-a-half or three minutes.”

Tony’s journey into electronic dance music began in his mid-60s. “It seemed to me to be the best form of pop music going,” he said. “It had all the features I like, just in clubs and raves. I thought it was fantastic.”

Looking ahead, Tony is excited about his upcoming gig with David Holmes in Belfast, which he described as “a very exciting and important gig in the world of electronic dance music.” His first single, aptly titled Single, will be released on Glasgow’s Optimo music label in September.