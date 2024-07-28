DJ Polo, Renowned Hip-Hop DJ, Passes Away

DJ Polo, famed for his collaboration with Kool G Rap, has reportedly passed away.

The news of his death began circulating on July 27, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the hip-hop community.

Eric B was among the first to pay tribute to DJ Polo, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“My brother DJ POLO, we had some great times. You will never be forgotten. GODS speed,” he wrote, honoring his late friend and vowing to keep his memory alive.

The comment section of Eric B’s post was filled with messages from other hip-hop icons.

Posdnuos of De La Soul wrote, “Rest in Power,” and Lord Finesse shared prayer hand emojis. D-Nice expressed his condolences with several dove emojis.

DJ Polo was best known for his work with Kool G Rap as part of the duo Kool G Rap & DJ Polo.

Together, they released three albums in the late ’80s and early ’90s before Kool G Rap pursued a solo career. DJ Polo continued to make his mark in the industry, releasing his solo album, Polo’s Playhouse, in 1998. Both he and Kool G Rap were also members of the legendary Juice Crew.

