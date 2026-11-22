Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki has resigned as Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom, the official known in Rutooro as the Omuhikirwa. He announced the decision on Saturday, 21 November 2026, in a statement posted from the Prime Minister’s official account on X, @toorokingdompm, saying he had formally submitted his resignation to His Majesty the Omukama.

He called it “a difficult and deeply personal decision, reached after considerable reflection”, and said that while personal considerations played a part, his main worry was the condition of the kingdom itself.

“Tooro has become increasingly polarised, and I am deeply concerned that the divisions within our Kingdom are diverting attention from our shared responsibility to serve the people.”

What he actually said

Akiiki’s statement is short and unusually restrained for a resignation at this level. He does not name anyone, does not describe the disputes he is referring to, and does not list grievances. Instead he frames his exit as a way to lower the temperature:

“I firmly believe that unity, reconciliation and the greater interests of the Kingdom must take precedence over personal interests, ambitions or positions, including my own.”

He said he had written separately to the Omukama “outlining the circumstances and considerations behind my decision”. That letter has not been made public, which means the fuller account of what pushed him out remains, for now, between him and the palace.

He thanked his colleagues in Cabinet and the wider kingdom administration for “their dedication, sacrifices and unwavering support”, thanked the people of Tooro for their trust, and thanked his family for their patience. He closed with a line worth quoting in full:

“Positions are temporary, but our Kingdom and our collective responsibility to its future must endure.”

Notably, he rejected the idea that he was walking away from the institution: “My resignation is not an abandonment of Tooro, but a difficult personal decision made in the hope that unity, reconciliation and institutional stability will prevail.”

Serving under two Omukamas

The most striking detail in the statement is his acknowledgement of two reigns. He thanked “His Majesty the late Omukama Oyo Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV” for entrusting him with the job, and “His Majesty Omukama Edward Rukiidi Nyabongo I” for the chance to keep serving. “Serving Tooro under two Kings has been an extraordinary honour that I will forever cherish,” he wrote.

That places this resignation inside a wider moment of transition for the kingdom, not just a vacancy at the top of its administration. Institutions rarely absorb a change of monarch and a change of head of government comfortably at the same time, and his repeated emphasis on “institutional stability” reads as an acknowledgement of exactly that.

Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV was one of the most recognisable figures in Uganda’s cultural landscape. Born on 16 April 1992, he ascended the throne in July 1995 as a three-year-old after the death of his father, Omukama Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, and was for years cited as the world’s youngest reigning monarch. Regents ran the kingdom’s affairs until he took full powers at eighteen. Any Batooro institution carrying his memory is carrying decades of it.

What the Omuhikirwa does

Outside western Uganda, the title is often misunderstood. The Omuhikirwa is the head of the kingdom’s government: he leads the Cabinet of ministers, coordinates the kingdom’s administration and technical staff, and is the main link between the Omukama’s court and the day-to-day running of the institution. When a kingdom’s leadership is divided, the Omuhikirwa’s office is usually where that division shows up first, because it is where decisions are supposed to be executed.

What the office is not is political. Uganda’s kingdoms were restored in 1993 and are recognised under Article 246 of the 1995 Constitution, which bars traditional leaders from exercising administrative, legislative or executive powers of government and from participating in partisan politics. A kingdom’s influence is cultural and moral: identity, language, land and heritage questions, education, community mobilisation, and the authority to say things elected politicians cannot credibly say. Losing a prime minister does not change the constitutional arrangement, but it does affect how well that soft authority is used.

Tooro Kingdom in brief

Seat: Fort Portal, Kabarole District, in the Rwenzori foothills of western Uganda.

Fort Portal, Kabarole District, in the Rwenzori foothills of western Uganda. Founded: around 1830, when Prince Kaboyo broke away from Bunyoro-Kitara and established a kingdom of his own.

around 1830, when Prince Kaboyo broke away from Bunyoro-Kitara and established a kingdom of his own. People and language: the Batooro, who speak Rutooro.

the Batooro, who speak Rutooro. Royal dynasty: the Babiito, the same dynasty as Bunyoro’s, reflecting the two kingdoms’ shared origin.

the Babiito, the same dynasty as Bunyoro’s, reflecting the two kingdoms’ shared origin. Titles: Omukama for the king, Omuhikirwa for the prime minister.

Omukama for the king, Omuhikirwa for the prime minister. Reach: the kingdom’s heartland spans Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Kamwenge, Ntoroko and parts of neighbouring districts.

What happens next

Three things are worth watching. First, whether the Omukama accepts the resignation as tendered or asks Akiiki to stay on in some capacity; resignation letters to a monarch are not always the last word. Second, who is named to lead the kingdom’s administration, and how quickly, since an empty Omuhikirwa’s office in a divided institution tends to invite more contest, not less. Third, whether the palace addresses the polarisation he raised, or lets the statement stand unanswered.

Akiiki has offered his own exit as a contribution to reconciliation. That is a claim only events can test. Resignations calm institutions when someone follows them with a genuine reset; they deepen crises when nothing else changes. The measure of this one will be what Tooro does in the weeks after, not what was said in the letter.

His closing sentiment is the part likely to be quoted back at everyone involved: Tooro must come first. Always.