Top 7 Stunning Image Editors for Mac ( Free & Paid )

Photographers and creative professionals must have image editing skills in this era of digital photography. If you are retouching portraits, improving landscapes or altering pictures for originality purposes, it is necessary that your Mac has a strong image-editing tool.

The good thing about Mac users is that they have a wide range of image editors to choose from. A variety of options exist to cater for different budgets and needs ranging from basic editing apps with minimal features to advanced professional suites.

Here we will discuss some of the best image editors available for Mac both free and paid versions. Let’s take a look at the best image editor for Mac.

Why Is Image Editor So Popular?

Image editors have become extremely popular for several key reasons:

Ease of use – Image editors offer learning curve that can be easily mastered by any person because they do not require a lot of technical skill to edit images. Most smartphone have image editing applications installed, so general editing is easily accessible.

Creative liberty – image editors can make alterations directly visible to the user with cropping, color/ lighting, filter, texture, text/ graphic imposition abilities etc. This just fuels creativity and self-expression.

Enhancing details – With an image editor, one has the ability to select areas for repair in order to clear blemishes, red-eye, blur or any other object that may be disturbing in the photo.

Professional outcomes – There are many sophisticated post-processing tools like advanced editors such as HitPaw.

Top 7 Stunning Image Editors for Mac

1. HitPaw Photo AI

HitPaw Photo AI is an impressive all-in-one AI photo editor that provides powerful image enhancement, removal, and generation capabilities. With its cutting-edge AI technology, HitPaw makes it easy for anyone to improve and transform their photos with just a few clicks.

The biggest pros of HitPaw are its powerful AI capabilities, simple interface, speedy performance, and wide range of editing tools. It’s an unbeatable option for enhancing and transforming photos through AI. The only con is the lack of more advanced manual editing controls. But for AI-powered editing, HitPaw is hard to beat in terms of functionality and value.

Features

AI Photo Enhancer to improve clarity, color, lighting & details

to improve clarity, color, lighting & details AI Portrait Generator to create professional portrait photos

AI Art Generator to turn text into unique visual artworks

Passport Photo Maker to auto-resize and crop for passports

Pros

Intuitive AI for one-click photo enhancements

Cutting-edge capabilities like AI art generation

Simple interface that’s easy to navigate

Batch processing to enhance multiple photos

Cons

Some features within the software are only accessible on paid subscriptions

2. Photos for MacOS

Photos is Apple’s integrated photo management and editing application that comes pre-installed on all Mac computers. It is the best free image editor for Mac. It allows users to easily organize, edit, and share their photo library in one seamless workflow. With Photos, Mac users can leverage iCloud syncing to access their photo library across devices, make basic enhancements to images, create albums, and share photos on social media or via email/messaging all from one intuitive app.

Features

Photo library management

Basic editing tools

Sharing capabilities

Pros

Seamless iCloud syncing

Intuitive interface

Free with MacOS

Cons

Limited editing capabilities

3. GIMP

GIMP is a completely free and open-source image editor available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. It has an extensive set of professional-grade tools rivaling Photoshop and a passionate community of users and developers supporting it. GIMP provides a powerful alternative to paid options.

Features

Support for layers, masks, curves, etc.

Extensibility via plugins

Advanced selection tools

Pros

Completely free and open source

Advanced tools rivaling Photoshop

Huge community support

Cons

Steep learning curve for beginners

4. Luminar Neo

Luminar Neo is a creative-focused photo editor for Mac and Windows packed with AI-powered tools, filters, effects and templates to quickly enhance images. It provides stunning results with minimal effort, ideal for casual users.

Features

AI photo enhancer

Creative filters and effects

Templates for instant looks

Pros

One-click AI photo improvements

Intuitive interface

Great for beginners

Cons

More limited compared to pro editors

5. ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac

ACDSee Photo Studio is photo management and editing software designed for Mac and Windows with a focus on workflow efficiency. Key areas of emphasis are speed, organization and intuitive editing tools.

Features

Photo management tools

Quick edits like cropping

RAW support

Pros

Fast photo browsing and culling

Affordable pricing

Clean interface

Cons

More advanced editing requires upgrading

6. Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom is the industry standard software for RAW photo editing, organizing and workflow used widely by professionals. It provides powerful capabilities tailored for photography.

Features

Powerful RAW processing

Cataloging and search

Preset workflows

Pros

Intuitive digital asset management

Great RAW file editing

Ecosystem integration

Cons

Requires a Creative Cloud subscription

7. CyberLink PhotoDirector

CyberLink PhotoDirector is a photo editor for Windows and Mac packed with powerful AI photo enhancement, layered editing and advanced color grading tools for skilled users.

Features

AI-powered photo enhancement

Advanced color editing options

Unique creative effects

Pros

Excellent AI auto enhancement

Detailed color curve editing

Layers and masks

Cons

Steep learning curve for beginners

Conclusion

If you are using Mac this is good news because there will always be the best image editors for Mac ranging from Photos, Enhancer pro and Adobe Lightroom for professional usage. This means that casual users will find it easy to edit and organize their images using apps like Photos, Luminar Neo and ACDSee.

In particular, Mac image editors have their benefits, but what makes the HitPaw Photo AI shine is its AI photo enhancing options connected with its intuitive controls. As for those who are seeking for AI-based photo editing tools to improve their photos’ quality with shiny and awesome results, you may try out the HitPaw Photo AI with amazing AI enhancement for better photos at a reasonable price as well.