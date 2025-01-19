Calm Returns as Top Cops Visit Ntulele After Road Rage Clash Leaves Two Dead, Cop with Slashed Hand

Relative calm returned to a section of the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway after top police commanders visited a scene where herders clashed with police on Thursday January 17 following a road accident that left 25 sheep dead.

The accident prompted a clash between police and the herders that left two people dead and nine officers seriously injured.

One of the officers had his hand severed in the clash and later flown to Nairobi for medical attention.

On January 18, 2025, outgoing director of police operations William Yiamboi and Rift Valley Regional police commander Jasper Nyauma Ombati led a team to the area for talks on the way forward.

Members of the public congregated at Duka Moja Trading Centre within Keekonyoki Ward together with area Member of Parliament Ken Aramat for talks with the team.

The meeting addressed issues that led to the protest that occurred on January 17, 2025 along the Narok Highway.

Enforcement of traffic rules was addressed particularly on the management of accidents where animals are involved without blocking the road.

Speakers stressed the need for those involved in such accidents not to block the road.

They agreed on the need for increased patrols on the highway to address any such incidents in the future.

It was revealed that such tendency of blocking the highway whenever an accident occurs is common.

The locals were discouraged from doing the same.

During the clash, firearm that was lost in the clash was later recovered without a magazine, police said.

Yiampoi told locals to refrain from taking the law into their hands and in particular, desist from attacking police officers who are executing their lawful duties.

Police said a group of about 2000 protesters barricaded Narok-Maimahiu Highway at Duka Moja Trading Centre, demanding compensation for the 25 sheep which were killed in a non-injury accident.

Some shepherds were crossing the road with the sheep when the speeding vehicle hit and killed the 25 sheep, then fled the scene.

The residents had barricaded the road on Friday morning in response to the road accident involving the sheep as they demanded Sh3 million compensation for the loss.

Police were called and tried to calm the situation but the crowd turned more violent, prompting the officers to fire blanks and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In the process, nine police officers were seriously injured, she said.

The police eventually dispersed the crowd using gunfire and tear gas before collecting the carcasses of the animals.

However, tensions escalated in the afternoon when residents learned that police had disposed of the sheep carcasses in the forest rather than taking them to the local police station as evidence.

As the situation unfolded, a significant traffic jam developed, stretching over 10 kilometres on both sides of the road.

The charged crowd overpowered the police, who retreated with their injured colleagues.

Two of the seriously injured officers including an officer whose hand was chopped off by a Maasai sword, were airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment, she added.

Nairegia Enkare Police Station, Ntulele Police Station, Land Cruisers were also damaged.